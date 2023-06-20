CHRIS PINNELLA: SINATRA AT THE SANDS Plays Tupelo Music Hall, June 24

Pinnella and his 12-Piece Big Band as they make their Tupelo Music Hall debut for an evening that will feature one of Frank Sinatra's most iconic concert performances.

Chris Pinnella is on a mission. The vocalist who has shared the stage with the legendary Julie Andrews, landed a platinum record touring and recording with the prog/rock locomotive Trans-Siberian Orchestra wants you to hear some of the greatest songs ever written, the way they were intended to be heard.

On Saturday June 24th flashback with Pinnella and his 12-Piece Big Band as they make their Tupelo Music Hall debut for an evening that will feature one of Frank Sinatra's most iconic concert performances live in its entirety. With Count Basie at the piano and Quincy Jones conducting and arranging the 'Sinatra at the Sands' run in 1966 Vegas became the stuff of legend and will be on tap for the evening.

"The music is sensational, including definitive versions of 'Fly Me To The Moon', 'Come Fly With Me', and 'I've Got You Under My Skin' (Rolling Stone). Audio / video clips of Old Blue Eyes himself are utilized throughout the performance with Mr. Sinatra cracking jokes and setting up songs, all for Pinnella's stellar big band to effortlessly segue into hit after hit.
Once the group is through the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra hits, big band style. Sing along to classics like, 'The Lady Is A Tramp', 'My Way', 'New York New York', and so many more.

"We've crafted this evening to be a true homage to Mr. Sinatra. I'm by no means an impersonator. This show honors Frank's legacy while keeping this incredible music alive. For me, the thrill of it all is hearing these charts played through by a big band. It's just magic," says Pinnella.

The band will feature musicians from both NYC and the Boston area with Bob Himmelburger on Piano, Curren DeVico on Upright Bass, Joe DeVico on Drums, Greg Grispart, Rob Portnoy, and Tyler Wilkins on Reeds, with Sean Nelson and Leroy Loomer on Trombone and rounding out the group is Luke Windfield, Renee McGee, and Richie Thaller on Trumpet.

Chris Pinnella: Sinatra at the Sands plays Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Derry Street Derry, NH on Saturday June 24th, 2023 at 6:00pm. For Tickets and Info contact the Box Office: (603) 437-5100 or Online at Click Here




