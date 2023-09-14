CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Arrives At Brundage Park Playhouse In October

Performance dates include October 6 & 13 at 7pm, October 7 & 14 at 5pm, and October 8 & 15 at 3pm.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Arrives At Brundage Park Playhouse In October

Brundage Park Playhouse will present CARRIE: THE MUSICAL opening October 6th 2023 at 7pm. CARRIE: THE MUSICAL follows a young woman with telekinetic powers. An outcast at school, where she is bullied viciously for her differences, Carrie is also lost at home, with a fervently religious mother whose love traps her in its maw. When PE teacher Miss Gardner, kind classmate Sue Snell, and boyfriend Tommy Ross reach out to try and help Carrie, it seems that for once, Carrie might have a shot at being accepted. But Chris Hargensen, the class's most vicious bully, has other ideas. Pushed to the brink, Carrie's powers threaten to overwhelm her, and devour everyone around her in flame.

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL stars Alex Vacchiano (A Little Princess) as Carrie White and features Alexis Rizzo as Margaret White, Emily Moran as Sue Snell, Justice Vera as Tommy Ross, Zoya Vaidya as Chris Hargensen, Lincoln Vera as Billy Nolan, Holly Stefanik as Ms. Gardner, and Joe Lanigan as Mr. Stephens. Rounding out the cast are Skylar Tomlin as Norma, Jadelyn Anderson as Frieda, Ally Distel as Helen, Ryan Williams as George, Aidan Koch as Freddy, and Matthew North as Stokes. Ensemble members include Emma Carothers, Sonia Meli, & Natalie Crespolini.

Performance dates include October 6 & 13 at 7pm, October 7 & 14 at 5pm, and October 8 & 15 at 3pm. Please note: on Sunday October 8th at 3pm, the roles of Carrie & Norma will be played by Skylar Tomlin & Emma Carothers.

The creative team includes Direction and Choreography by Jeorgi Smith (Judy Moody & Stink, Your Alien) with Music Direction by David Blazier. The production features Scenic Design by Kevin Gopon and Jade Garletts, Lighting Design by Alex Gelpke, Sound Design by Francis Turner, and Costumes by Carla Gelpke and Kim Potempa Niedosik. Kevin Gopon will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Tickets are $20 for seniors 62+ and military personnel with ID. General admission is $25. Recommended audience age for Carrie: The Musical is 13 years and older. Purchase tickets online at Click Here and through the Randolph Community Pass system.




