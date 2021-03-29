CAPA Partners with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present Free, Online Series of Original Programs

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has been a national leader in the development and production of free, virtual programming. In partnership with NJPAC, CAPA will present three original NJPAC programs free of charge on its Facebook page during the month of April. No RSVPs or codes are needed. Viewers need only to tune in during the specified window of time to watch the films on-demand.

The films will be available for viewing as follows:

Alto Madness: Charlie Parker

Centennial Celebration with Charles McPherson and Donald Harrison

Friday, April 2, 8 pm, through Sunday, April 4, 8pm

NJPAC and Jazz Standard present an online celebration of the legendary Charlie Parker! 100 years after his birth and long after his death at the young age of 34, the jazz master's legacy is as vital as ever. GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Seth Abramson hosts this conversation with alto sax stars Charles McPherson and Donald Harrison, delving into all things Bird-from the creation of bebop to his influence on their own careers.

It Was a Very Good Year: Frank Sinatra Through the Decades

Friday, April 9, 8 pm, through Sunday, April 11, 8 pm

It's an online evening with Ol' Blue Eyes! Sinatra historians James Kaplan and Chuck Granata share recordings of Frank's most celebrated performances accented by conversation about his songs, career, and legacy with NJPAC President John Schreiber. James Kaplan is the New York Times bestselling author of Frank: The Voice and Sinatra: The Chairman. Chuck Granata is a music historian, archivist, and author of Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording. He is the producer and co-host of Nancy Sinatra's "Nancy for Frank" show on Sirius-XM (Siriusly Sinatra).

Duets on Social Justice: Music and Poetry

Christian McBride and Nikki Giovanni

Friday, April 16, 8 pm, through Sunday, April 18, 8pm

Superstar bassist and NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride hosts a free virtual event with acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni. They'll explore social justice themes in both conversation and live performance. Nikki Giovanni is a world-renowned poet, activist, educator, and winner of the Langston Hughes Medal, 7 NAACP Image Awards, the Presidential Medal of Honor, a Grammy nominee, and among Oprah's 25.