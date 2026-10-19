CALL ME MICKY Documentary to Screen at Teaneck International Film Festival

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The acclaimed new documentary 'Call Me Micky' is coming home following an exciting start on the film festival circuit, where it has already earned two awards, the film has been selected for the 21st Annual Teaneck International Film Festival, with a special screening scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Directed by Andrew Rasmussen and executive produced by acclaimed actress and transgender advocate Dominique Jackson, best known for her iconic portrayal of Elektra Evangelista on FX's groundbreaking television series POSE, 'Call Me Micky' introduces audiences to the unforgettable Micky Angelo Petrillo, a larger-than-life Bergen County resident whose remarkable story proves that it's never too late to become yourself.

Raised in Ridgefield, New Jersey, and now residing in Fort Lee, Petrillo has been a fixture in the Bergen County business community for more than three decades as the owner of Baskets-N-Beyond in Oradell.

For years, customers and neighbors knew him as a dedicated entrepreneur. What many didn't know was the deeply personal journey unfolding behind the scenes.

At 59, Petrillo began living openly as the man he had always known himself to be.

For some, such a life-changing moment might represent the conclusion of a long and difficult journey. For Petrillo, it was only the beginning.

Today, in his sixties, he is embracing an extraordinary new chapter filled with creative expression, public appearances, new friendships, storytelling and opportunities he once might never have imagined.

His transformation from longtime local entrepreneur to published author and award-winning documentary subject is an inspiring reminder that age should never determine when someone gets to pursue happiness.

Produced by New York City-based creative production company CARDINAL, 'Call Me Micky' is a 22-minute documentary that offers an intimate, entertaining and emotionally resonant portrait of a man discovering the possibilities of a life lived openly.

Dominique Jackson, the internationally recognized actress, model and advocate whose portrayal of Elektra Evangelista on POSE helped bring transgender stories and performers to mainstream television audience, serves as executive producer of 'Call Me Micky' and also appears on camera alongside Petrillo for an intimate conversation about identity, visibility and living openly.

The 21st Annual Teaneck International Film Festival, taking place November 5-12, 2026, celebrates films that explore important social issues, inspire dialogue and encourage positive change.

Presented as a project of The Puffin Foundation, Ltd., the festival has established itself as an important cultural event in northern New Jersey, bringing together filmmakers, performers, activists and audiences for thought-provoking cinema and meaningful conversations.

Screening Information

Film: CALL ME MICKY

Festival: 21st Annual Teaneck International Film Festival

Screening Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Location: Teaneck, New Jersey

Director: Andrew Rasmussen

Executive Producer: Dominique Jackson

Featured Subject: Micky Angelo Petrillo

Production Company: CARDINAL

Runtime: 22 minutes

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 04 Hrs 45 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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