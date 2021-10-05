Brundage Park Playhouse to Present LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

Brundage Park Playhouse will present LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL opening Friday, October 8th 2021. Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner. In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law, where she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality.

Performance dates include October 8,15,22 at 8pm, October 9,16,23 at 5pm, and October 10,17 at 2pm. Tickets are $20 for seniors 60+, children under 12 and military personnel with ID. All others are $25. All seats are General Admission (no assigned seating). Purchase tickets online at http://www.brundageparkplayhouse.org. For more information call the theater at (973) 989-7092.

Legally Blonde: the Musical stars Jeorgi Smith, Justice Vera, Michael Luciano, Liz Rosato, Sophie O'Bosky, Michael Bluejacket, John Cavaliere, Meg Koenig, Tara Antonacci, Amanda Goulden, Stephanie Bianchini, Christine Cavaliere, Brendan Blazier, Ryan Williams, Anna Gelpke, and Jean Cavaliere. Featuring Tiffani and Pyper as Bruiser Woods and Chase as Rufus.

Legally Blonde: the Musical is directed by Ray Gelpke, music directed by Will Brockman, and Choreographed by Christine Mase with sound design by Kevin Soutar, lighting design by Richard Roggenkamp, and costume design by Kim Potempa Niedosik and Danielle Niedosik.