Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PAC

The performance is at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 3 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony Photo 4 Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, will make his debut at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, N.J. at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Jordan will perform a concert along with his wife, Ashley Spencer (Grease, Rock of Ages). The couple married in 2012. 

 

At the age of 17, Jordan accidentally fell in love with acting when cast as The Mute in the musical, The Fantasticks. After high school, he studied drama at Ithaca College and moved to New York City. 

  

In 2012, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies and a Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. He has also received Grammy, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and The Astaire awards nominations. Other Broadway and theatre credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son and Finding Neverland (American Repertory Theatre). In 2021, he took on the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors at New York City's Westside Theatre.  

  

On television, Jordan has been seen in NBC's Smash, the CW series Supergirl, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick. He has been performing his solo cabarets to sold out audiences around the U.S. and London since 2014 and made his solo Carnegie Hall Debut in 2019. 

 

A native of Canton, Ohio, Spencer began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, she moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was in a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia.  

 

Spencer debuted on Broadway as Sandy in Grease after appearing NBC's You're the One That I Want!, a reality TV show to cast the 2007 revival of the popular musical.She went on to star on Broadway as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Misérables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy for You.  

 

Tickets are $45-65. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. For more information, visit Click Here.   




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Broadways Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PAC Photo
Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PAC

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, will make his debut at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, N.J. at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Jordan will perform a concert along with his wife, Ashley Spencer (Grease, Rock of Ages). The couple married in 2012. 

American Repertory Ballet Hosts Annual Fundraiser Next Month Photo
American Repertory Ballet Hosts Annual Fundraiser Next Month

American Repertory Ballet will host its annual fundraiser - a James Bond-themed “Gala Royale”- featuring a festive mix of world premieres, spectacular dancing, and casino excitement on Friday, June 9th at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. 

Princeton Festival Reveals Lineup For Weeknights Photo
Princeton Festival Reveals Lineup For Weeknights

There is plenty of music, improvisational hilarity, and romance filling the first round of weeknight performances at this year’s 2023 Princeton Festival, June 9-25.

The Art House Gallery Presents COMFORT ZONES, an ACCESS JC Fridays Exhibit Photo
The Art House Gallery Presents COMFORT ZONES, an ACCESS JC Fridays Exhibit

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director, Meredith Burns, Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) presents “Comfort Zones'' - a group exhibition of work from artists with disabilities.


More Hot Stories For You

Players Guild of Leonia To Present THE MARSHALL PLAYWRIGHTS SHOWCASE At the Civil War Drill Hall TheatrePlayers Guild of Leonia To Present THE MARSHALL PLAYWRIGHTS SHOWCASE At the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre
Local Choirs Combine To Perform A 21st Century Masterwork ANNELIESLocal Choirs Combine To Perform A 21st Century Masterwork ANNELIES
Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PACBroadway's Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PAC
American Repertory Ballet Hosts Annual Fundraiser Next MonthAmerican Repertory Ballet Hosts Annual Fundraiser Next Month

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Wolf
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Icons: A Tribute To Frankie Valli & Johnny Maestro
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seth's Broadway Concert Series starring Beth Leavel
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Attacca Quartet and American Repertory Ballet 
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
State Theatre New Jersey (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Jitney
Middletown Arts Center (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mazel Tov Cocktail Party!
Morven Museum & Garden (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You