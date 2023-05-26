Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer Will Perform At Axelrod PAC

Broadway's Jeremy Jordan, best known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, will make his debut at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, N.J. at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Jordan will perform a concert along with his wife, Ashley Spencer (Grease, Rock of Ages). The couple married in 2012.

At the age of 17, Jordan accidentally fell in love with acting when cast as The Mute in the musical, The Fantasticks. After high school, he studied drama at Ithaca College and moved to New York City.

In 2012, he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies and a Theatre World Award for his portrayal of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde. He has also received Grammy, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and The Astaire awards nominations. Other Broadway and theatre credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, American Son and Finding Neverland (American Repertory Theatre). In 2021, he took on the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors at New York City's Westside Theatre.

On television, Jordan has been seen in NBC's Smash, the CW series Supergirl, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and the film adaptation of The Last Five Years opposite Anna Kendrick. He has been performing his solo cabarets to sold out audiences around the U.S. and London since 2014 and made his solo Carnegie Hall Debut in 2019.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Spencer began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, she moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was in a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia.

Spencer debuted on Broadway as Sandy in Grease after appearing NBC's You're the One That I Want!, a reality TV show to cast the 2007 revival of the popular musical.She went on to star on Broadway as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Misérables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy for You.

Tickets are $45-65. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. For more information, visit Click Here.