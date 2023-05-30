Broadway Star Carole J. Bufford To Perform At Cape May Stage June 3rd

Cape May Stage has announced an exceptional evening of entertainment featuring the critically acclaimed Broadway star, Carole J. Bufford, on June 3rd at 7 pm. Audiences at Cape May Stage will be treated to an unforgettable performance by the sensational singer, known for her captivating voice and electrifying stage presence.

Carole J. Bufford has been captivating audiences worldwide with her powerhouse vocals and dynamic performances. With a stunning range and a genuine connection to her craft, Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers in the entertainment industry. From Broadway hits to the Great American Songbook, her ability to bring depth and emotion to every note is unparalleled.

The June 3rd concert at Cape May Stage promises to be an enchanting evening filled with timeless classics and show-stopping numbers, with fresh takes on classic multi-generational songs, expect an evening of powerhouse vocals, stories behind the music, and Bufford's inimitable delivery of songs you love and perhaps a few new discoveries. The show features music made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, and so much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carole J. Bufford to Cape May Stage," said Roy Steinberg, Artistic Director of Cape May Stage. "Her talent and passion for performance are truly remarkable. This concert promises to be an extraordinary experience for our audience, as Carole's captivating voice and dynamic stage presence create an unforgettable evening of entertainment."

Cape May Stage, known for its commitment to showcasing exceptional talent and is the perfect venue for Bufford's performance. Located in the heart of Cape May, the theater provides an intimate setting that allows audiences to connect with the artist on a personal level, making every performance a unique and immersive experience.

Tickets for Carole J. Bufford's concert at Cape May Stage on June 3rd are now available for purchase. Due to the anticipated demand, early booking is recommended to secure the best seats for this highly anticipated event. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the extraordinary talents of Carole J. Bufford in an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

For ticket information and further details, please visit the Cape May Stage website or call the box office at (609) 770-8311

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, contact Cape May Stage at press@capemaystage.org.