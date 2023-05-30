Broadway Star Carole J. Bufford To Perform At Cape May Stage June 3rd

Carole J. Bufford has been captivating audiences worldwide with her powerhouse vocals and dynamic performances.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK at The Ritz Theatre Company Mid-Show Due Photo 2 School Groups Leave Production of SCHOOL OF ROCK Mid-Show Due to 'Inappropriate' Content
Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony Photo 3 Rap Legends Eric B And Rakim Will Make History First Rap Act To Perform At Stone Pony
Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual Gala Photo 4 Photos: Paper Mill Playhouse Celebrates Its 85th Anniversary At Annual Gala

Cape May Stage has announced an exceptional evening of entertainment featuring the critically acclaimed Broadway star, Carole J. Bufford, on June 3rd at 7 pm. Audiences at Cape May Stage will be treated to an unforgettable performance by the sensational singer, known for her captivating voice and electrifying stage presence.

Carole J. Bufford has been captivating audiences worldwide with her powerhouse vocals and dynamic performances. With a stunning range and a genuine connection to her craft, Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers in the entertainment industry. From Broadway hits to the Great American Songbook, her ability to bring depth and emotion to every note is unparalleled.

The June 3rd concert at Cape May Stage promises to be an enchanting evening filled with timeless classics and show-stopping numbers, with fresh takes on classic multi-generational songs, expect an evening of powerhouse vocals, stories behind the music, and Bufford's inimitable delivery of songs you love and perhaps a few new discoveries. The show features music made famous by Judy Garland, Sophie Tucker, Louis Armstrong, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, and so much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carole J. Bufford to Cape May Stage," said Roy Steinberg, Artistic Director of Cape May Stage. "Her talent and passion for performance are truly remarkable. This concert promises to be an extraordinary experience for our audience, as Carole's captivating voice and dynamic stage presence create an unforgettable evening of entertainment."

Cape May Stage, known for its commitment to showcasing exceptional talent and is the perfect venue for Bufford's performance. Located in the heart of Cape May, the theater provides an intimate setting that allows audiences to connect with the artist on a personal level, making every performance a unique and immersive experience.

Tickets for Carole J. Bufford's concert at Cape May Stage on June 3rd are now available for purchase. Due to the anticipated demand, early booking is recommended to secure the best seats for this highly anticipated event. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the extraordinary talents of Carole J. Bufford in an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

For ticket information and further details, please visit the Cape May Stage website atClick Here or call the box office at (609) 770-8311

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2245214®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capemaystage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/, or contact Cape May Stage at press@capemaystage.org. To stay connected, follow us




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT Concert is Coming to St. Thomas the Apostle Church Photo
GOD, COUNTRY, AND THE AMERICAN SPIRIT Concert is Coming to St. Thomas the Apostle Church

On Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 3pm The Music Ministry of St. Thomas the Apostle Church of Bloomfield, NJ will present God, Country, and the American Spirit: A 'Thank You' Concert for Veterans.

East Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church Photo
East Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church

East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) announced today that it has been offered a 25-year lease to utilize Cape May’s historic Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) for its future productions. Having had a successful tenure at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May for over 20 years, the Company will now begin to raise funds to renovate the space to turn it into a theater with the hopes of opening for the 2024 season.

Classic American Tales Presents TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE in June Photo
Classic American Tales Presents TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE in June

Classic American Tales (CAT) presents TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE.  This new company has taken on what had been presented by East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) for 33 years under the name 'Tales of the Victorians.'

 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER

 Surflight Theatre is opening their 2023 Season with a show celebrating the magnificent history of Atlantic City’s Steel Pier in the 1930’s:  Kander and Ebb’s STEEL PIER the Musical.


More Hot Stories For You

East Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal ChurchEast Lynne Theater Company to Take Over Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church
Classic American Tales Presents TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE in JuneClassic American Tales Presents TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE in June
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER
Bergen County Players to Conclude 90th Season With FROM STAGE TO SCREENBergen County Players to Conclude 90th Season With FROM STAGE TO SCREEN

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What Doesn't Kill You
West End Arts Center (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Music Mountain Theatre (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jersey Four and Johnny Maestro’s 16 Candles
Sieminski Theater (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You