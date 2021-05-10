Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Announces Return of Entertainment

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the return of entertainment with its lineup of comedic talent set to perform on the Borgata Comedy Club stage at The Music Box, following months of closure amid the pandemic. In accordance with current guidelines, Borgata Comedy Club will open its doors to loyal fans of Atlantic City's leading comedy venue on Thursday, May 20.

Each show will feature three back-to-back headline performances by some of the most renowned comics on the circuit...bringing hardcore humor first, followed by laughter-filled tears. The intimate 1000-seat theater is equipped with premier sound and lighting in a comfortable setting. Doors for each show will open at 8 p.m. with performances slated for 9 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at theborgata.com or by visiting The Borgata Box Office Thursday through Monday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Since its inception in 2004, Borgata Comedy Club has grown into an area staple with a loyal following from both our local community and visitors alike who come to Atlantic City to be entertained. It's been over a year since we had to close the Club's doors. As we begin to open back up, slowly and safely, we are ready to reintroduce live entertainment and welcome back team members and guests to our beloved venue," said Melonie Johnson, president & COO of Borgata.

Steven Mazzilli and Chris Mazzilli, owners of the renowned Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan, New York City, will continue to oversee programming for Borgata Comedy Club through their booking arm Panoramic Entertainment.

"We are very happy to again work with Borgata to bring back live comedic entertainment to the Comedy Club. Comedians are so excited to get on stage and perform for great audiences at such a first-class venue," said Steven Mazzilli, CEO of Panoramic. "The talented lineup of seasoned comics and rising stars will deliver a blend of diverse perspectives that are relatable and entertaining for everyone in the audience," he added.

This initial phase of entertainment allows for 50 percent of the room's capacity with a maximum audience of 250 guests, physically distanced at 6 feet between parties.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, May 20 Greg Stone Charles McBee Nathan Macintosh

Friday, May 21 Greg Stone Charles McBee Nathan Macintosh

Saturday, May 22 Greg Stone Charles McBee Nathan Macintosh

Sunday, May 23 Gordon Baker Bone Liz Miele Mike Yard

Monday, May 24 Gordon Baker Bone Liz Miele Mike Yard

Thursday, May 27 Gordon Baker Bone Liz Miele Mike Yard

Friday, May 28 Gordon Baker Bone Liz Miele Mike Yard

Saturday, May 29 Gordon Baker Bone Liz Miele Mike Yard

Sunday, May 30 Dave Temple Leah Bonnema Matthew Broussard

Monday, May 31 Dave Temple Leah Bonnema Matthew Broussard

Thursday, June 3 Dave Temple Leah Bonnema Matthew Broussard

Friday, June 4 Dave Temple Leah Bonnema Matthew Broussard

Saturday, June 5 Dave Temple Leah Bonnema Matthew Broussard

Complete performance schedule found onsite at theborgata.com