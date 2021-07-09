Blue Curtain to Return to Pettoranello Gardens With A Free Concert Featuring the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra

Pack a picnic and enjoy live music under the stars when Blue Curtain, a beloved Princeton summertime tradition, returns to the Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater for a FREE concert featuring the Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, July 17 at 7 p.m. (Rain/Heat date: July 18 at 7 p.m.)

The Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Bongiovi, is an all-star big band comprised of the best high school and college jazz musicians in the Philadelphia and New Jersey region. In addition to the performances both in the United States and Europe, PJO offers an educational jazz camp for middle school and high school students. Following its Blue Curtain appearance, PJO will embark on a two-week tour in Italy. PJO plays regularly on Wednesdays at Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia.

"Princeton's beautiful Pettoranello Gardens is a powerful setting for a transformative musical experience on a warm summer evening. We look forward to presenting live music again," says Stephen Allen, co-founder with Curtis Webster, of Blue Curtain.

Blue Curtain, co-sponsored by the Princeton Recreation Department, is a New Jersey nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting the highest quality of culturally diverse music and dance to the audiences in the Princeton area.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets. Pettoranello Gardens is located in Community Park North, Princeton (Route 206 and Mountain Ave.) More info: info@bluecurtain.org