Black Box to Present End-Of-Semester Talent Showcase On Zoom

On WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17TH starting at 7:00 PM, the many kids, teens, and adults who are current students of theater and the performing arts at Black Box Studios / Black Box PAC will perform live on Zoom to wrap and celebrate their unique Spring "semester"!

Students in Ilana Schmimmel's MUSICAL THEATER KIDS WORKSHOP, Cassandra Guglielmo's INTRO TO IMPROV & ACTING WORKSHOP FOR KIDS, Leora Hyman's TEEN ACTING & MUSICAL THEATER WORKSHOP, Matt Okin's WRITING WORKSHOP, teens from The Ma'ayanot YHS / Black Box Drama Society, and from Mike Gardiner's ADULT ACTING WORKSHOP will present songs, scenes, and monologues - with special guest performances throughout the evening. (Note: viewer discretion is advised for the Adult pieces, which will performed at the end of the evening.)

To access and support this incredible array of local talent, please email blackboxpac@gmail.com for the Zoom link and a secure donation link. While no one will be turned away for financial reasons, a $10 per person donation is requested to help support the Teaching Artists and Black Box PAC, at risk for survival due to Covid-19.

Black Box's proprietary collaborative performing arts classes started in Teaneck in Fall 2007, and have continued year-round in the area. The new Black Box PAC location at 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood has been closed since early March, while all educational and cultural programming continues to pivot online: visit www.blackboxpac.com or check out FaceBook @blackboxpac and @bbsnynj. Phone during Covid-19: (201) 567-6664. Virtual Summer programming options have just been announced!

Photo credit: Amy Lebovics Photography

