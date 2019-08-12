BergenPAC Announces Tommy James, Deepak Chopra, Bob Saget And More

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Tommy James & The Shondells and Felix Cavaliere's The Rascals on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Steve Solomon's Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt! The therapy continues... on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Neil Berg's 104 Years of Broadway on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Sons of Apollo on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Bob Saget on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Deepak Chopra on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tommy James & The Shondells and Felix Cavaliere's The Rascals

"Crystal Blue Persuasion," "Crimson & Clover," "Mony Mony," "I Think We're Alone Now," "Draggin' The Line," "Hanky Panky," and "Mirage" are just some of Tommy James' hits from his nine platinum albums. For legendary singer songwriter, Felix Cavaliere, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career. He continues to remind audiences to keep listening for the world's beauty with hits like "Good Lovin'," "I've Been Lonely Too Long," "Groovin'," "A Beautiful Morning" and "People Got to Be Free."

Steve Solomon's Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt! The therapy continues...

Steve Solomon is the author and star of the critically acclaimed show My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy. He's back with Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt!... The Therapy Continues, Steve's newest project. Prepare to laugh, prepare to cry, and prepare to spend a wonderful side-splitting evening with Steve and his wacky family and friends.

Neil Berg's 104 Years of Broadway

This production recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar and Jekyll & Hyde. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows.

Sons of Apollo

Formed in 2017, Sons of Apollo is progressive metal supergroup featuring drummer Mike Portnoy and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater), bassist Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth), vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Journey and Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses). Their first album was Psychotic Symphony.

Bob Saget

Yes, Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced (Full House and Americas Funniest Home Videos) but he's also an out of his mind standup comedian for over 30 years. From his 2014 Grammy-nominated stand-up special, That's What I'm Talkin' About to his scene-stealing cameos in Entourage, and The Aristocrats, it's always effective when Saget embraces his dark side. His most recent stand-up special was Zero To Sixty.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and co-founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation, and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Metabolism. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Clinical Professor at UCSD Medical School, Researcher, Neurology and Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Join New York Times-bestselling author as he discusses his upcoming release Metahuman and addresses practical ways to experience transformation and healing. There are countless ways we make our intentions come true, and people are constantly looking for the right one. Some people manifest their deepest dreams, wishes, and desires while countless others do not.

When you change how you view reality, reality changes.

Life is a lucid dream, and everything that happens is a dream come true.

When you know who you really are, you will manifest your dreams at the highest level.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You