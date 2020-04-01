BergenPAC And Garden State Plaza Now Livestream Free Weekly Family Shows

Bergen Performing Arts Center and the Westfield Garden State Plaza recently began livestreaming weekly family programs on Facebook on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. This continues the series of free weekly events bergenPAC has been presenting at the mall for the community.

The live events can be viewed at 10 a.m. on the Westfield Garden State Plaza's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gardenstateplaza

The first one held March 28 was a princess sing-along. The next two shows are Bubble Trouble on April 4 and Yogapalooza on April 11. To view the full schedule, which will be updated regularly, visit: www.westfield.com/gardenstateplaza/events/all-events

"bergenPAC's nonprofit mission is to make the performing arts accessible to everyone in the community, and our partnership with the Westfield Garden State Plaza helps our programs reach an even wider audience," bergenPAC President & CEO Dominic Roncace said. "In light of the current situation, this is a great way for us to continue providing families with the joy of entertainment."





