Bergen County Players and Vitalant Host Blood Drive Ahead of DRACULA Comedy
Actor James Perlas, who plays Count Dracula in the upcoming comedy, was among donors supporting the life-saving cause.
Bergen County Players (BCP), in partnership with Vitalant, hosted a highly successful community blood drive on Saturday, bringing together theater enthusiasts and local residents to roll up their sleeves for a vital cause.
With the theater gearing up for its upcoming fall production of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's laugh-out-loud hit, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, the event offered a humorously fitting theme: giving blood voluntarily-no fangs required!
Among the many generous donors was actor James Perlas of Cresskill, who plays the iconic Count Dracula in BCP's upcoming comedy. Trading his coffin for a donor chair inside Vitalant's mobile unit stationed right outside the historic Little Firehouse Theatre, Perlas showed that even Transylvania's most famous vampire knows the value of giving back to the community.
"Usually, Dracula is known for taking, but today was all about giving," joked Perlas while enjoying a post-donation snack. "It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support Vitalant. It truly proves that our community has a lot of heart-and plenty of life-saving blood to go around."
The blood drive successfully collected crucial donations that will go directly toward helping hospital patients across the region. Vitalant representatives expressed deep appreciation for the turnout, emphasizing how vital blood donations remain during the fall season.
For those inspired to sink their teeth into more spooky season fun, tickets are now on sale for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, opening at the Little Firehouse Theatre on October 24. This quick-witted, lightning-fast re-imagining of Bram Stoker's classic tale promises a bloody good time for audiences of all ages.
Event & Show Information:
- Show: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
- Location: Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ
- Tickets: Available online at www.bcplayers.org or by calling the box office at (201) 261-4200.
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