Ballet Arts to Present COPPÉLIA With Live Orchestra for 50th Anniversary

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Ballet Arts will mark its 50th anniversary season with a new staging of Coppélia, presented in collaboration with the Adelphi Orchestra. This family‑friendly production brings together live orchestral music, guest artists, and a multigenerational cast of local dancers for a vibrant retelling of the classic 1870 ballet.

Audiences will follow Swanhilda, Franz, and the eccentric Dr. Coppelius through a tale filled with humor, heart, and whimsical mischief. Traditional village‑inspired sets and costumes pair with Léo Delibes' buoyant score, performed under the baton of Juilliard‑trained conductor Valentina Paolucci. Featured performers include Madeleine Krieger and Margaret Hahn as Swanhilda, guest artists Vince Pelegrin and Jack Silane as Franz, and Dr. Fred Fakharzadeh as Dr. Coppelius.

A celebration of community and arts education, the production also highlights Ballet Arts' partnerships with the Adelphi Orchestra and River Dell High School, offering students hands‑on experience in music and stagecraft. Performances will honor graduating seniors Atiya Jackson, Tessa Klein, and Madeleine Krieger.

Performances will take place on May 2, 2026 at 7:00pm and May 3, 2026 at 2:00pm at River Dell High School, Oradell, NJ.