Adelphi Orchestra to Present SOARING MELODIES This May in New Jersey and New York City

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The Adelphi Orchestra, under the direction of Kyunghun Kim, will present Soaring Melodies, an inspiring program of orchestral masterworks, with shows in New Jersey and New York City.

Performances are on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at River Dell High School Auditorium in Oradell, NJ, and Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 2 p.m. at Broadway Presbyterian Church in New York City.

This thoughtfully curated program highlights the expressive range and brilliance of the orchestra, beginning with Edward Elgar's Serenade for Strings, a work celebrated for its warmth, lyricism, and elegant textures.

The centerpiece of the program is Alexander Glazunov's Violin Concerto, featuring violinist Miranda Isbitts , winner of the 2025 AO Young Artist Competition. Known for its seamless, single-movement structure, the concerto blends soaring melodies with dazzling technical demands, offering both intimacy and virtuosity.

The concerts conclude with Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, a vibrant and optimistic work that reflects a pivotal moment in the composer's artistic evolution, brimming with energy, humor, and bold musical ideas.

With its combination of lyrical beauty, virtuosic performance, and symphonic power, Soaring Melodies promises an engaging and uplifting experience for audiences of all ages.