BYE BYE BIRDIE to be Presented At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Summer



By: Jul. 11, 2023

BYE BYE BIRDIE to be Presented At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Summer

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre will present "Bye Bye Birdie," a production that promises to captivate and entertain theater enthusiasts of all ages from July 28 through Aug. 6.

Audiences are invited to experience the infectious energy, catchy tunes, and hilarious antics of this timeless classic. "Bye Bye Birdie" tells the heartwarming and uproarious story of Conrad Birdie, a charismatic rock 'n' roll sensation who is drafted into the army. To commemorate his departure, Birdie's agent organizes a nationwide contest for one lucky fan to receive "One Last Kiss" from the iconic heartthrob on national television. Filled with vibrant characters, catchy songs, and hilarious misunderstandings, this Tony Award-winning musical promises an unforgettable experience for all.

The production features a talented cast of local actors who have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this beloved musical to life. The creative team has skillfully crafted an engaging and visually stunning production that pays homage to the show's iconic 1950s setting.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Bye Bye Birdie' to the stage at the Kelsey Theatre,' said Kitty Getlik of Kelsey Theatre. 'This musical captures the spirit and nostalgia of a bygone era while reminding us of the universal themes of love, dreams, and the power of music. Our talented cast and crew have worked tirelessly to create a show that will transport audiences back in time and leave them humming along to the unforgettable tunes."

Featuring memorable songs such as "Put on a Happy Face," "Kids," and "A Lot of Livin' to Do," the musical's score by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams are sure to have audiences tapping their feet and singing along. With its delightful blend of comedy, romance, and toe-tapping music, "Bye Bye Birdie" promises to be a must-see theatrical event of the summer.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information:

Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for "Bye Bye Birdie" can be purchased online at the Click Here: [Click Here]. Prices range from $20 to $24, with discounts available for seniors and students. Due to the high demand expected for this production, it is recommended that tickets be reserved in advance.

Don't miss your chance to be transported to the nostalgic 1950s as Kelsey Theatre presents "Bye Bye Birdie." Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughter, music, and heartwarming moments. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit [https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252721®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkelsey.mccc.edu%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1] or call the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at (609) 570-3333.




