BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14

Director Micky Dominic returns to Music Mountain Theatre after last season's Moon over Buffalo to bring this classic to the MMT stage.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Music Mountain Theatre's exciting 2023 season continues with Blithe Spirit beginning on April 14, playing on weekends through April 30. Showtimes are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM. Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337.

A smash comedy hit in London and New York, this much-revived classic concerns fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, who has remarried but finds himself haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, Elvira. To gather background for his new book, Charles and his second wife, Ruth, invite the extremely eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to perform a séance.

Director Micky Dominic returns to Music Mountain Theatre after last season's Moon over Buffalo to bring this classic to the MMT stage. The cast for this classic is Patrick Lavery, Lauren Brader, Alison McMullen, Joan Hoffman , Tristan Takacs , Madison Kotnarowski , Jessica Stahl, and Regina Mercadante.

In conjunction with the opening weekend of Blithe Spirit, Music Mountain will host Kimara the Medium as part of a special event on Saturday, April 15 at 6PM, followed by the 8PM performance of Blithe Spirit. Kimara is an international Psychic Medium who brings evidencial messages from loved ones on the other side. You will be in awe of her accuracy, and heartened by her warmth, humor, and energy. Come for a fun evening and perhaps you'll receive a message from someone you love. Then, stay to enjoy the smash hit comedy, Blithe Spirit! Readings are selected at random and are not guaranteed. Tickets for the special one-night-only event are $50 and will include entry to both Kimara the Medium and Blithe Spirit.

In addition to the mainstage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year! The Princess and the Peabrains will be on stage for young audiences on Saturdays April 22, 29 and May 6. Showtimes are 11 AM and 1 PM. Young Audience tickets are just $10.

The Music Mountain Theatre School also offers classes encompassing a range of disciplines across acting, musical theatre, costuming, and dance. Registration is now open to join the spring session of classes beginning on April 24 .

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.




