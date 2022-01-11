BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and More at Mayo Performing Arts Center in February

MPAC presents a wide range of events in February, featuring headliners like Harry Connick, Jr., jazz favorite Chris Botti, a hologram concert of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, the touring production of Beautiful, The Price is Right Live and much more.

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change.

An Evening with Harry Connick, Jr.

Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 pm

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world - in music, film, television and Broadway - garnering Grammys, Emmys and Tony awards and nominations. But music and live performances remain the foundation of his art and he plans to perform songs from across his remarkable career.

$79-$199 (LIMITED TICKETS)

Choir of Man

Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up indisputable joy for all ages! It's a party. It's a concert. It's the best pub "lock-in" you've ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we've all missed so much over the last year: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. Cheers!

$39-$79

Elvis: The Concert of Kings

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3 pm and 8 pm

Experience the legendary power and presence of music's greatest icon, Elvis Presley! Three of the world's finest Elvis performers bring to life the music and charisma of Elvis Presley, from the electrifying early years of the 1950s, to the stunning sex-symbol era of the 1960s, to the powerful Las Vegas years of the 1970s. Elvis has not left the building!

$39-$79

An Evening with Chris Botti

Thursday, February 10 at 7:30 pm

There's nothing like a Chris Botti concert. He's the complete package: a dazzling trumpeter at home in everything from jazz to pop to rock, a brilliant bandleader who lets his players shine, and a born showman whose joy at being onstage is infectious. See him live and you'll understand why musical stars from Sting to Paul Simon to Joni Mitchell have been eager to share his stage.

$49-$99

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 3 pm and 7 pm

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly return to the stage! Performing together for the first time, this cutting-edge holographic performance accompanied by a live band and back-up singers will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy and Buddy's greatest hits on stage. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime show.

$29-$59

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8 pm

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2 pm

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

$59-$109

The Righteous Brothers

Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7 pm

Bill Medley and Bucky Heard perform such hits as "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin,'" "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody" and "Rock and Roll Heaven."

$39-$79

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Grammy winner Richard Marx ("Hold on to the Nights," "Don't Mean Nothing," "Satisfied," "Right Here Waiting,") has sold over 30 million albums since the 1980s. He has scored 14 No. 1 singles, both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer (including Keith Urban's "Long Hot Summer"), revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

$29-$79

The Price Is Right Live

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:30 pm

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" to win prizes! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show. If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

$49-$69

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US & Canada legal residents (excl. PR, & Quebec), 18+. Full rules, incl alt entry method, call/visit the box office. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc.

The Life and Music of George Michael

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8 pm

This celebration of pop icon George Michael will get you on your feet singing along to the music of Wham! and George Michael's solo career, including hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Faith," "Careless Whisper" and many more, in this retrospective of one of the biggest international music stars of our time.

$40-$70

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8 pm

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos, and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers... think twice.

$49-$130

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernández

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 pm

Founded in 1952 by choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico is Mexico's most revered traditional dance company. Ballet Folklórico brings together the music, dance and costumes of Mexican folklore, from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era.

$29-$69

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.