Axelrod's Rising Stars to Present SHREK THE MUSICAL

Everyone's favorite upside-down fairytale comes to the Axelrod PAC stage when the Rising Stars Youth Performing Arts presents "Shrek the Musical," a Tony Award winning adventure-filled, musical stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film.

The show opens Saturday, November 30 and runs through Sunday, December 8 with tickets ranging from $23 for students and $27 for adults, available at www.axelrodartscenter.com.

"Shrek the Musical" tells the story of the irreverent but lovable ogre, who embarks on a life-changing adventure," said Rising Stars Youth Director Lisa Goldfarb. "Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess, and learns that friendship and love aren't only found in fairy tales! It's just a wonderful family musical."

Featuring fantastic songs from Jeanine Tesori, Broadway's most lauded female composer, and a sidesplitting script by David Lindsay-Abaire, "Shrek the Musical" brings the beloved characters you know from the film to life on their way to discovering the big bright beautiful world at the end of this fabulously fresh storybook journey.

"'Shrek the Musical' is irreverent fun for the whole family and proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre," continues Goldfarb. "Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek!"

"Shrek the Musical" has a cast of 40 performers featuring professional actor Mark Regan of Eatontown as Shrek, who's performed leading roles on many New Jersey stages, along with Rising Stars performers Logan Caplan of Ocean Township and Zoe Seitz of Manalapan sharing the roles of Princess & Ogre Fiona; Chris Abt of Howell as Donkey; Aman Tolia of Holmdel as Lord Farquaad, and Maralease Vasquez of Long Branch as Dragon.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's Rising Stars Youth Performing Arts Program, under the direction of Goldfarb, is a musical-theater program open to young people ages 8-19 from Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean Counties. The program teaches the basic fundamentals of musical theater including singing, acting, dancing and staging. The program produces two (2) fully staged musicals per year; one in winter and one in spring, overseen by the Axelrod's professional theater staff.

Musical direction for "Shrek" is provided by Randal Hurst, who will lead a live band, and choreography is by Wendy Roman, with sets designed by Fred Sorrentino, light designed by Indigo Shea, properties designed by Susan Bloir and costumes provided by Joanne Deluca & Donna Gigante of Playtime Costumes.

"Shrek the Musical" runs November 30, December 1, 7 and December 8 at the Axelrod PAC located in the Deal Park section of Ocean Township. Tickets can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more. The theater is handicap accessible and provides free, ample parking onsite. For more information, visit: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/shrek-at-apac.





