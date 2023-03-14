Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents Five World Premieres Over Two Days in April

Performances are April 1-2.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) presents five world premieres with two diverse and dynamic programs, WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY? and ARCHITECTS OF DANCE on April 1-2, at Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Ticket prices are $36 for adults and $25 for students or $60 for adults, and $40 for students with the purchase of both programs. Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office by calling 732.531.9106, ext. 14. There is a $4 Facility Fee per ticket and an additional $3.50 Convenience Fee for all credit card purchases. Group discount pricing is available.

On April 1 at 8:00 p.m., AXCBT will present an evening featuring four world premieres celebrating the essence of modern dance with ARCHITECTS OF DANCE. AXCBT Artistic Director Gabriel Chajnik brings new works by three acclaimed modern dance artists, Blakely White-McGuire, Andrea Weber and Michael Trusnovec, formerly with the Martha Graham Dance Company, Merce Cunningham Dance Company, and Paul Taylor Dance Company, respectively, to the stage for a one-night-only concert.

"Architects engage the human senses through imagery and mesmerizing choreography," said Chajnik. "Artists collaborate to create a new and groundbreaking movement platform, crossing disciplines, experiences, and sharing practices."

"APERTURA focuses on new perspective for intimate transactions in common spaces." said Choreographer Blakely White-McGuire. "What might happen if we bring the full range of our emotional and physical intellect into a communal space? How do particular compositions ignite conversation?"

On her piece, ARBOL Andrea Weber said that she "explored how structures and foundational support are interconnected. In considerting the Bauhaus movement of architecture and design I began to see a similar imagery in nature. The cross section between the two became the inspiration for the movement."

The program will culminate with the world premiere of Chajnik's Komposition, inspired by the paintings of Kandinsky and set to music by Erik Satie.

VIP tickets for ARCHITECTS OF DANCE that include a pre-performance meet-and-greet cocktail reception with the artists are $100. General admission tickets are also available. Contact the box office HERE for additional information.

WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY? choreographed by Chajnik, is a spirited and high-energy '80s-inspired dance party set to the iconic music of the era. The '80s dance celebration features Broadway vocalists Leanne Antonio and Danny Drewes performing songs by Whitney Houston, Freddie Mercury, Tina Turner, and more live. This world premiere celebrates '80s pop culture featuring AXCBT company members, and Axelrod Performing Arts Academy apprentices. Performances are on April 1 at 3:00 p.m., and April 2 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.




