Avenel Performing Arts Center Opens April 10 with DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY

The Avenel Performing Arts Center, a new 200 seat performing arts center in Woodbridge Township, NJ is scheduled to open April 10th with Anthony J. Wilkinson set in place as both the Executive and Artistic Director for the new venue.

Avenel Performing Arts Center in Woodbridge, NJ opens April 10, 2019 with Dixie's Tupperware Party.

Dixie's Tupperware Party stars Dixie Longate, as the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, who has packed up her catalogues, and left her children in an Alabama trailer park to journey across America. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie throws a good ol' fashioned Tupperware Party filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, FREE giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage!

Anthony J. Wilkinson, creator and star of the My Big Gay Italian Trilogy Off-Broadway series - three-time Emmy Award winner and Best Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy nominee serves as the Executive and Artistic Director for The Avenel Performing Arts Center.

"After two years of working as the Executive and Artistic Director of this venue with some incredible talent, I could not be prouder to present this fantastic lineup of fabulous and absolutely hilarious shows. This will be a great new recreational home for all of those who surround Central Jersey."

The Avenel Performing Arts Center promises to energize Avenel and surrounding communities by programming exceptional, professional theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. The Avenel Performing Arts Center will also be the home of Curtains Bar and Restaurant.

Curtains Bar and Restaurant will be serving an expansive menu featuring bar apps, salads, burgers, pasta and steaks alongside a full-service bar with a seasonal cocktail menu and weekly specials. Live entertainment will be in our dining area with a wide variety of talented singers and musicians who will enhance your dining experience. The Avenel Performing Arts Center has a wide-range of scheduled shows.

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). Tickets are now on sale for performances scheduled from April through June 2019. To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Monday-Friday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories