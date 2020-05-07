Atlantic City Theatre Company Will Present a Virtual Live Reading of THE PROMISED LAND

Atlantic City Theatre Company is presenting a Facebook Live reading of an original play titled "The Promised Land" (Lane Jackson) that had an off-Broadway debut last year.

"We are a non-profit theatre company based out of Atlantic City and our mission is to rejuvenate live theater in AC. Specifically, non-casino locations such as our past partners: Dante Hall Theater or Bourre Restaurant," the company writes on the event's Facebook page. "We do not plan on stopping our mission due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As an artistic response, we are producing live stage readings open to the public. The readings take place, weekly, on our FB page free of admission. Come enjoy an exclusive behind the scenes look at our production process."

WHEN: May 7th 2020 7:00pm

WHERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/d41d8cd9/the-promised-land-live-reading/959783374477359/



Climate Change has ripped society apart. Wildfires burn uncontested, oceans drown cities, and pestilence spreads from coast to coast. Abraham, the leader of a small farming community, holds back the end of the world. Along with Ester, his beloved wife, and leader of the secret police, they race against the clock to find a future for their fields and brilliant daughter, Rebecca. But when Elliot, a traveling salesman, comes knocking with temptation, their entire society is put at risk. Lust, betrayal, murder, and faith clash in mankind's last hope, here in The Promised Land.





