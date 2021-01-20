ArtsPower Theatre On Demand is Meeting The Need For Quality Theatre Online

As most of our nation's schools pivot to online learning, ArtsPower Theatre On Demand is a new, meaningful, and easy to use video-based academic program for teachers, parents, and caregivers that brings outstanding children's literature to young people through the magic of professional theatre.

The following one-hour musicals, based on their well-known books, are now available at artspowerondemand.teachable.com:

Chicken Dance

The Monster Who Ate My Peas

From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler

Anne of Green Gables

Full-length performance videos of our national touring musicals are the centerpieces of ArtsPower Theatre On Demand's School and Family Editions, accessible 24/7 until June 30, 2021. And there's lots more!

ArtsPower Theatre on Demand also features:

Exclusive video interviews with our shows' directors, actors, and creative team members.

Workshop videos led by professionals who teach students how to sing, dance, and try their hand at writing dialogue.

Animated, picture book read along videos for younger viewers.

Grade-specific Study Buddys promoting cross-curricular learning, engaging students with fun and meaningful activities (School Editions only).

"Providing students and teachers with a virtual theatre field trip and the educational suite of materials that accompanies it are at the heart of ArtsPower Theatre On Demand," said Mark Blackman, ArtsPower's founding co-director. "There's a real need within education, especially at this time, for quality content in the arts, and we're excited by the positive responses we've received thus far from schools, performing arts centers, and presenting organizations and schools nationwide."

ArtsPower Theatre On Demand is available as a School Edition (for public and private school classrooms), Family Edition (for home school educators, families, and individuals) and a Limited/One-Time Use Edition (for theatres presenting the show as a one-time event to the public).

For more information and to preview ArtsPower Theatre On Demand, please visit www.artspowerondemand.teachable.com or call 973.239.0100.