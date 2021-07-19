ArtPride New Jersey Applauds Historic Appropriation In State Budget

On June 29, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed the fiscal year 2022 state budget that provides a historic $31.9 million for cultural projects. This appropriation honors a 2020 law that establishes this level as the new minimum for state arts funding moving forward. ArtPride New Jersey, the state's largest arts service and advocacy organization, lauds this news, as significant funds are needed to boost the recovery of New Jersey's nonprofit arts industry from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"ArtPride New Jersey and colleagues across the state are grateful to Governor Murphy and our state legislators for supporting this desperately needed government funding," said Allison Larena, Board Chair for ArtPride New Jersey and President & CEO of Mayo Performing Arts Center. "This investment acknowledges the arts in New Jersey as a vital industry that will aid recovery of communities in all corners of the state."

The creative sector was devastated by the pandemic, but, as it reopens, will play a crucial role in the state's overall recovery. New Jersey's nonprofit arts industry, an incredible social and economic driver, typically generates more than $662 million to the state's economy. Creative workers number nearly 22,000, with arts organizations that educate 1.1 million students and bring 8.3 million people to local communities.

"While the creative industry begins its long road to recovery, we also applaud the hundreds of thousands of arts patrons who persistently advocated over 15 years to remind elected officials that the arts are important to their lives," added Ann Marie Miller, Director of Advocacy & Public Policy at ArtPride New Jersey.

Passed in 2003, the NJ Hotel and Motel Occupancy Fee established a certifiable and renewable source of revenue for the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Cultural Trust, Historical Commission, and Division of Travel & Tourism. Cultural activities and tourism promotion receive annually appropriated state funds only through this dedicated revenue source, as New Jersey taxpayers do not support these industries through property, sales, or income tax.

For more information about ArtPride, visit ArtPrideNJ.org.