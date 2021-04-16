Art House Seeks Submissions For Crowdsourced Project 'Jersey City Community Song'

Art House Productions is accepting submissions for the Jersey City Community Song. Art House will create an original, digital community song with the theme "Life in the Pandemic and Beyond: Reflections of Yesterday, Dreaming of Tomorrow." Jersey City songwriter and educator Carol Lester will curate the song. This project is presented in partnership with the City of Jersey City and Office of Cultural Affairs.

Carol will take lyrics and excerpts from some of your submissions and create a crowdsourced, community song. Once the song is created, Art House will publish the recorded music online, where contributors will be credited, and seek video submissions of community members performing the song to be compiled in a video performance. This unique time is worth preserving so that future generations understand the experience of being part of the Jersey City community in 2021.

"Building on the success of the Jersey City Community Poem, Art House is excited to once again partner with Jersey City Cultural Affairs to engage the community in the creation of a collaborative work of art. The Jersey City Community Poem reflected the beginning of the pandemic, and over a year later with the cautious optimism the vaccine brings, we hope the Jersey City Community Song will channel the energy of our diverse community during this new moment in time," says Courtney Little, Producing Director of Art House.

Writers are invited to submit 2 lines of rhyming couplets; up to 6 lines (3 couplets) will be accepted per writer. Writers must be currently based in New Jersey. All musical genres and styles welcome! In order to participate, please fill out the submission form before Wednesday, May 5 at 5:00pm EST. Please click here to submit: https://forms.gle/8PZMmSs6WEYEdA4H8. This is a community-based and community-centered project and we hope the final poem will be inclusive and accessible to all ages. Please be considerate of this as you craft your submissions.

For more information, visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/jersey-city-community-song or email info@arthouseproductions.org.