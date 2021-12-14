Art House Productions Announces Snow Ball Gala & Honorees

Make a splash at this year's Snow Ball! Join Art House Productions and presenting sponsor SILVERMAN for the 15th Annual Snow Ball Gala on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 from 7pm- 12am, with VIP beginning at 6pm, at The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary - 10 Senate Place, Jersey City, NJ 07306. This year's theme is Into The Deep, creative black-tie attire is encouraged.

The CoolVines VIP Cocktail reception includes a 6pm champagne toast with Snow Ball honorees Jack Halpin (co-founder of Art House Productions) and Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects (the architects of Art House's permanent future home at 180 Morgan St), first look at our silent auction, cocktails from Coolvines, martinis from All Points West, and exclusive catering from The Brightside Tavern, plus a few exciting surprises! Doors open at 7pm for all guests, with additional live entertainment, open bar drinks, and delicious food to be announced.

Tickets are $150 in advance ($175 at the door) and $250 for the CoolVines VIP Cocktail reception. $55 Tickets are available for Under 35, ADA, and Artists, as well as $100 Celebrate from Home tickets for patrons unable to join the event in-person.

Proceeds benefit an ambitious season of performing and visual arts and arts education, and more original theater on the mainstage this spring. Tickets may be purchased at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Meredith Burns, Art House's Executive Artistic Director, says "Art House Productions invites you to dive into the Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary for our 15th Snow Ball Gala. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, we are back celebrating the arts in a big way. After 14 incredible Snow Ball Galas hosted at our former spaces in Jersey City, we are partnering with Mana Contemporary to present our popular fundraiser in The Glass Gallery across 25,000 square feet. This year's event will be supersized, but will retain the creative design and community spirit that makes Snow Ball so indelible. There's no better event than Snow Ball to connect with old friends, meet new ones, and celebrate the arts in Jersey City. Get your tickets early, because this magical, creative black-tie gala sells out every year!"

Discounted tickets for patrons with disabilities are available for $55. The Glass Gallery at Mana Contemporary is wheelchair accessible; accessible bathroom trailers are located just outside the venue. The ramp from the Mana parking lot to the entrance of the Glass Gallery is not ADA accessible; it is recommended that patrons with limited mobility are dropped off at the front of the building. For more information about patron services and accessibility, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.