Art House Productions Announces Lineup For Virtual JC Fridays On September 11, 2020

The event takes place on Friday, September 11 at 7:00pm EST - 9:30pm EST, online via Zoom.

Art House Productions has announced "Virtual JC Fridays," on Friday, September 11 at 7:00pm EST - 9:30pm EST, online via Zoom. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, music performance, and studio tours from 13 participating venues.

Admission is free, advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, please visit www.jcfridays.com. The event will feature live ASL interpretation and Closed Captions. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC; and supported by Art Fair 14C. Support for Access expenses on this production provided in part through funding from Access A.R.T./New York, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).

"Virtual JC Fridays is the perfect showcase of the diversity within Jersey City's arts community," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "By moving the event online and making accessibility a priority, participants will have the unique ability to experience and interact with every venue and artist from the comfort of their own home!"

7:00pm-8:05pm

Art House Productions

Department of Cultural Affairs, Hudson County Community College

Pro Arts at SILVERMAN Hamilton Condominiums

JC Fab Lab / Towhee Co.

Project Greenville

Panepinto Galleries

SMUSH Gallery

8:05pm-8:10pm - Intermission

8:10pm-9:30pm

Theda Sandiford Art

The Art Project at Dvora Pop-Up Gallery

The Arts at St. Paul and Incarnation

No Dominion Theatre Co.

Fine Arts Gallery at Saint Peter's University

Art House Gallery

New Jersey City University Galleries

