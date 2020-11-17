Art House Productions Announces Lineup For Virtual JC Fridays On December 4

With the 2020 holiday season just around the corner, Art House Productions invites you to shop safe, support local and celebrate the arts from home at its Virtual JC Fridays Friday, December 4 at 6:00pm EST - 10:00pm EST, online via Zoom. Jersey City's premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, art demonstrations, and studio tours from 23 participating artists and organizations.

Admission is free, advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, please visit www.jcfridays.com. The event will feature live ASL interpreters and Closed Captions. For questions about accessibility and patrons services, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

JC Fridays is sponsored by Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs, Historic Downtown SID, JCEDC, New Jersey Theatre Alliance; and supported by Art Fair 14C and Flower Power Artworks. Support for Access expenses on this production provided in part through funding from Access A.R.T./New York, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).

"Virtual JC Fridays is designed to highlight the best of our arts community, to get art-lovers excited about celebrating the holiday season through the arts, and to remind everyone in our region that art makes wonderful gifts!" says Producing Director Courtney Little. "Our diverse local artists and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our local economy, so I encourage all to support the businesses that invest so much in us."

Virtual JC Fridays Lineup - December 4, 2020



6:00pm - 8:00pm ESTa??

Art Fair 14C | Preview of 2021 Art Fair 14C

New Jersey City University Galleries | Artist Talk and Q&A by Julie Marie Seibert on "Painted Stitches" exhibition

Art House Gallery | The Very Affordable Art Show

Pro Arts Jersey City | 5 7 5 Can You Haiku? Art and writing by members of Pro Arts

Project Greenville | Winter Wonderland: Market Edition!

Theda Sandiford Art | Virtual Holiday Card Making Party

Gary Van Miert / The Sensational Country Blues Wonders! | "The World Will Break Your Heart"

SMUSH Gallery | Occupation: Artists in 2020 - Curator's Tour

Flower Power Artworks | Alcohol Inks, Watercolors & Mosaics

Panepinto Galleries | Canopy Art Collection hosted by Catherine Hart

Fine Arts Gallery at St. Peter's University | Gerald Hayes Reconstructing Die-Cuts

a??

8:00pm - 10:00pm ESTa??

ART150 Studios | Studio Tour

Katie Duffy McGeehin | Original Art for Sale

Karen Harris Photography | Welcome

Ann E. Wallace, Writer | Writing My COVID Story, One Poem/Post/Page at a Time

Nachalie Rodriguez | More Than One Side

Jersey City Photography | An Introduction

DVORA Pop Up Gallery | The Art Project: Richard White at Dvora Gallery

The Arts at St. Paul & Incarnation | Holiday Music From Around the Globe

Hudson County Community College | The Container Globe Founder, Angus Vail

SILVERMAN and the Majestic Theatre Condominium Association | Pieces of Me

JC Fab Lab / Towhee Co. | Open Studios

Karen Carattini | Meet the Artist

Art House Productions | Holiday Sing-Along

Learn more at JCFridays.com.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You