Art House Productions And The Tank Bring WHEN  WE WENT ELECTRONIC To Jersey City

Art House Productions (Executive Director Meredith Burns) is pleased to announce the New Jersey Premiere of WHEN WE WENT ELECTRONIC by Caitlyn Saylor Stevens, with songs by Sarah Frances Cagianese and Caitlin Saylor Stephens at Art House Productions, March 19-April 5. Directed by Meghan Finn, the production was hailed as "absurdist edginess" and "taut and brutal" by The New York Times while at The Tank in 2018. Art House's production will feature actors Tiffany Iris and Madelyn Rose Robinson.

Schools Out. It's 2008. Two Made in USA American Apparel models search for their missing memory after a tragically fun night. But when really weird stuff starts happening, the girls begin to question the syntheticness of their own materials and if what they think happened was really real. Maybe last night wasn't such a party after all. Literally.

"It is a fine example of how experimental plays in the 21st century can explore modern culture and important issues... I highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys theatre that is equal parts entertaining and thought-provoking" - Anthony J. Piccone, Onstage Blog

Caitlyn Saylor Stevens (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, performer, and filmmaker. Her work has been presented at The Tank, The Flea, NYTW, The Lark, New Georges, The Amoralists, and elsewhere. Among her awards are fellowships, scholarships, grants, and residencies from SFAI, Headlands Center for the Arts, Ucross, VCCA, New Georges, The Whiting Foundation, and The Jerome Foundation. She's received two honorable mentions on The Kilroy's List and has been a finalist for New Dramatists, The NYFA Made in NY Women's Grant, Princess Grace Award, Sundance Theatre Lab, 2019 & 2020 Creative Capital Award, BAPF, P73 Fellowship, multiple Jerome Fellowships, Berkeley Rep Ground Floor, and the Boris/Segal Fellowship at WTF. Caitlin is currently under commission with Lincoln Center Theater where she is an artist in residence. www.caitlinsaylorstephens.com

The production features Tiffany Iris, recently seen at Art House in Grace, or the Art of Climbing and as a resident actor at The Flea Theater; and Madelyn Rose Robinson, recently seen in The Invention of Tragedy at The Flea Theater and What is a Contribution? at Leviathan Lab.

Audience members are invited to engage more deeply with this unique, multimedia production in Art House's free talkbacks following select matinee performances. Patrons can learn more about the creative process directly from the cast, production artists and staff, led by an Art House staff member. Talkbacks will follow these performances: Sunday, March 22 at 3:00pm & Sunday, March 29 at 3:00pm.

Patrons are invited to Art House's When We Went Electronic opening night party on Friday, March 20 at 8:00pm. Tickets include a post-show champagne toast with the artists. Tickets for this special event are $30, and may be purchased by calling (201) 918-6019 or online at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Patrons are invited to Art House's When We Went Electronic Access Performance on Sunday, March 29 at 3:00pm. The performance will include large-print programs, audio-description, ASL interpretation, and a pre-show tour of the set. Art House is a fully accessible venue. ADA Tickets for this performance are $20, and may be purchased by calling (201) 918-6019 or online at www.arthouseproductions.org.

The design team includes scenic design by Skye Morse-Hodgeson, lighting design by Sarah Johnston, and sound design by Anthony Dean.





