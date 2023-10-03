Art House Gallery to Present CONNECTIONS at the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST)

The exhibition runs from October 7th to October 28th.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 3 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Art House Gallery to Present CONNECTIONS at the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST)

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) is proud to present “Connections,” a group exhibition that will be part of the 34th annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST). “Connections” presents nine artists’ visual interpretations of the bonds we build. Participating artists: Beth Achenbach, Cheryl Gross, Troy Jones, HakChul Kim, Ceallaigh Pender, Jennifer Morris, ONHEL, Lucy Rovetto, and Ann Vollum.

The exhibition runs from October 7th to October 28th. An opening reception will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The gallery hours for the studio tour (JCAST) will be Saturday, October 14th, and Sunday, October 15th, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Regular gallery hours for the rest of the month are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The closing reception will be on Saturday, October 28th from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Curator Andrea McKenna says the works of these nine artists reveal their visual interpretations of what it means to have connections. Whether it be with another human, object, or idea, connecting with what is important to us is a vital part of our existence. We find trust in those we love, and when we create those bonds, it can have a profound effect on our lives.

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public.
Large-print literature and tactile and descriptive tours are available upon request. 


ABOUT ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about our programs, please visit Click Here or stop by the Arts Center at 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City. Follow Art House on Twitter: @arthouseprods or Instagram and Facebook: @arthouseproductions




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Photos: First Look at The Curtains ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
Photos: First Look at The Curtain's ROMEO AND JULIET

The Curtain has released new production photos of their Jazz Age adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo & Juliet. Check out the photos here!

2
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Reimagined in Afrofuturism Next Month Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Reimagined in Afrofuturism Next Month

The Sound of (Black) Music is a vibrant one-act concert reimagining of the classic Rogers and Hammerstein musical through a utopian, afrofuturistic lens full of love. Learn more about the upcoming performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
American Idol Finalist and Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis To Perform Live at the S Photo
American Idol Finalist and Tony Nominee Constantine Maroulis To Perform Live at the Sieminski Theater On October 14

Don't miss American Idol finalist and Broadway Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis live at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ on October 14 at 7:30 PM. Witness the magic of his extraordinary talent in a one-night-only performance.

4
Centenary Stage Companys NEXTStage Repertory to Return for 2023-2024 Season With SIX ROUND Photo
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory to Return for 2023-2024 Season With SIX ROUNDS OF VENGEANCE

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory kicks off their season with Six Rounds of Vengeance, a post-apocalyptic action-packed production featuring gunfights, martial arts, and comic book elements. Don't miss this thrilling show at Centenary University's Sitnik Theatre in Hackettstown, NJ. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Leap Into Spring
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/09-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constantine Maroulis
Sieminski Theater (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tularosa: An American Dreamtime
Lewis Center for the Arts, Princeton University (10/02-10/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Algonquin Arts Theatre (10/07-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You