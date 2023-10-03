Art House Gallery to Present CONNECTIONS at the 34th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST)

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) is proud to present “Connections,” a group exhibition that will be part of the 34th annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour (JCAST). “Connections” presents nine artists’ visual interpretations of the bonds we build. Participating artists: Beth Achenbach, Cheryl Gross, Troy Jones, HakChul Kim, Ceallaigh Pender, Jennifer Morris, ONHEL, Lucy Rovetto, and Ann Vollum.

The exhibition runs from October 7th to October 28th. An opening reception will take place on Friday, October 13th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The gallery hours for the studio tour (JCAST) will be Saturday, October 14th, and Sunday, October 15th, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Regular gallery hours for the rest of the month are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The closing reception will be on Saturday, October 28th from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Curator Andrea McKenna says the works of these nine artists reveal their visual interpretations of what it means to have connections. Whether it be with another human, object, or idea, connecting with what is important to us is a vital part of our existence. We find trust in those we love, and when we create those bonds, it can have a profound effect on our lives.

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public.

Large-print literature and tactile and descriptive tours are available upon request.



ABOUT ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes.