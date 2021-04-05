Art House Announces Virtual Drag Bingo Extravaganza Fundraiser

Art House Productions invites audiences to join the staff, Harmonica Sunbeam, Vanity Ray, DJ Baklava, and DJ Baby Dahl for one final VIRTUAL DRAG BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA on Wednesday, April 21st at 8:00pm EST on Zoom. Proceeds from this event will benefit an ambitious season of performing, visual arts, and arts education programming following the opening of Art House's new, permanent space at 184 Morgan Street in Jersey City.

Harmonica Sunbeam will lead 4 rounds of bingo, with special performances by Vanity Ray. DJ Baklava will provide beats during the game, and DJ Baby Dahl will close out the night with a dance party. As in regular bingo, participants can use the same board for all 4 games or buy more to increase their odds. Each round's winner gets a prize, and the winner of the final round receives a cash prize.

For the Virtual Drag Bingo Extravaganza, Art House will allow participants to "pick their price" when buying bingo boards. Players can purchase an initial bingo board for $25, $50, or $100. We would appreciate a $100 donation for a board but welcome a $25 or $50 donation if that suits the budget better. Each additional board is $10 each. Attendees can also donate an additional $5 to guarantee their song request will play during the course of the event. Boards will be emailed after registration.

To register online, please visit: https://bit.ly/BingoExtravaganza. Registration closes April 21st at 5:00pm EST. Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization. To request ASL interpreters or closed captions, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event.

Virtual Drag Bingo began March 20, 2020 and has served over 640 households with upwards of 4,500 tickets sold in 44 games, with participants from 28 states and 3 countries.

"Virtual Drag Bingo began in response to the pandemic as a way to bring connection, much needed laughter, and a bit of escapism to our audiences. We didn't anticipate that it would have the reach it did. Many of our players have zoomed in week after week creating a new, virtual community where we experience highs and lows together and share a familiar sense of humor. We've been so grateful to provide this for people and we look forward to continuing Drag Bingo in some form in the future, but for now we're going to hang up our bingo balls. We hope everyone will join us for one last hurrah benefitting Art House on April 21st," says Executive Director Meredith Burns.

Art House Productions will continue to provide private bingo parties for corporate events and personal celebrations. Previous parties have been held for company happy hours, college student groups and birthday parties. "My friends surprised me with [Virtual Drag Bingo] and the moment I joined the zoom call, I knew it was going to be amazing. The music was spot on to my taste, the jokes had me dying of laughter and the little roasts were hilarious. Everyone who joined the call had a great time. I truly enjoyed Drag Bingo and recommend it to anyone celebrating a birthday, bachelorette/bachelor party or need a way to stay connected with friends," says Samantha of Los Angeles, California. To book a private party, please visit: https://www.arthouseproductions.org/pages/onlineeventrentals

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.