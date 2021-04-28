Art Fair 14C Merges With Art House Productions

Art Fair 14C has merged with Art House Productions effective April 28, 2021 to improve and expand the visual arts opportunities for the Jersey City community and beyond.

The merger will allow both groups to better structure resources and to support each other in a more meaningful way. Founded in 2019 and 2001 respectively, Art Fair 14C and Art House Productions both serve artists and arts lovers throughout New Jersey with high quality arts programming. Art Fair 14C Founder, Robinson Holloway, will join the Art House Productions Board of Trustees.

Art Fair 14C is a Jersey City-based visual arts non-profit with a mission to expand opportunities for artists and arts businesses through residencies and exhibitions. The organization's central program is New Jersey's only international art fair, providing support and growth opportunities for small and medium sized galleries. With more than 50 exhibitors from around the world, Art Fair 14C annually highlights New Jersey as an exciting destination for high quality fine art.

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, art exhibitions, and provides adult and youth art classes.

Art House, which will move into their new state-of-the-art facility at 184 Morgan Street by the end of 2021/early 2022, brings with it a staff and resources that will help Art Fair 14C on the administrative side in a larger capacity. For arts lovers, the merger means Art House will broaden their services and continue their commitment to the Jersey City arts community and the visual arts by expanding 14C's core programs and building on Art House's existing visual arts programs.

"We've long been fans of Art House Productions and its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement," says Art Fair 14C founder Robinson Holloway. "A merger can be a business tool for growth, and it's one that not many nonprofits use. Art Fair 14C and Art House Productions have complimentary missions that serve both artists and audiences, and I think that in combination we can become Jersey City's strongest and most dynamic arts organization."

"Art House is committed to broadening our reach in the visual arts in Jersey City and throughout New Jersey. We're very excited to be merging with Art Fair 14C and we look forward to reopening in-person programming with this year's Art Fair at Mana Contemporary in October 2021," says Art House Executive Director Meredith Burns. "Robinson Holloway and her team are integral members of the arts community here and this partnership will further expand Art House's capabilities in not only the visual arts, but all our programming."

The merged company will operate as Art House Productions, Inc, but Art Fair 14C will retain its name and identity as visual arts programming within Art House Productions.

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, MACK-CALI Realty, SILVERMAN, The Princeton Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, Masterwork Arts, and Genova Burns.

Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all public programming. Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility. For more information about Art House Productions, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.