Anirudh Comes to Newark in April With the 'Once Upon A Time' World Tour

The performance is on Friday, March 31.

Mar. 21, 2023  

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Anirudh Ravichander, one of India's biggest musical stars, steps onto the stage of the Prudential Center on his North American leg of the "Once Upon A Time" World Tour. The event is highly anticipated, as tickets are almost sold out. The U.S. leg of the tour consists of six cities, launching in Washington, DC on Friday, March 31st, and culminating on April 15th at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

Anirudh Ravichander, known in the industry and to fans as Anirudh, is inarguably one of the most sought-after music composers and directors in the Tollywood film industry. At the young age of 32, he has composed over 150 songs in various languages, won numerous awards, acquired major global brand partnerships, and is viewed as an icon of the millennial Indian generation.

Currently, the Tollywood film and music industry is turning heads around the world thanks to the Oscar Award Winning track entitled "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani. This song became the first song from a Tollywood film to win "best original song" at the Oscars, outshining other international superstars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. It was the first dance number of its kind to air on a US national award show and received rave reviews from viewers as they experienced the electrifying vibrance that encapsulates Tollywood.

The "Once Upon A Time" Tour is brought to you by Shri Balaji Entertainment, a promoter known in DMV to bring the biggest stars including Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sonu Nigam, and Atif Aslam, now bringing the next rising superstar of global music, Anirudh. With the support of Kash Patel Productions, a national cultural events producer, and Rapport Global Events helping to create a one-of-a-kind 360-degree concert experience, this night promises to be a truly lively cultural experience that celebrates the past 10 years of incredible music and films.

In addition to spending a night with Anirudh, fans also learned this week that Indio-Canadian superstar, Jonita Gandhi will be joining the tour. Gandi has made a name for herself as a versatile and gifted Bollywood playback singer, lending her beautiful voice to hit movies like "2 States," "Kill Dil," and "Happy New Year. and to global musical superstars A.R. Rahman, Salim-Sulaiman, and Anirudh.

To purchase tickets to the "Once Upon A Time" Tour at the EagleBank Arena on Friday, March 31, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231868®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fanirudhtourusa.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




