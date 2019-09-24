An Evening With Neil DeGrasse Tyson Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents An Evening with Neil deGrasse Tyson on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.



Certain things in life we know for sure: The sun will rise every morning. The stars will shine at night. And astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to NJPAC to unravel the mysteries of the universe in this cosmically entertaining evening.



Currently the head of NYC's Hayden Planetarium, Dr. Tyson will fill you with wonder (and laughter) with his unique insights into space and science. Have a question about how the world works? He just might answer it in our interactive Q&A session.



A New York Times best-selling author, Neil deGrasse Tyson has written Death by Black Hole, Space Chronicles, Welcome to the Universe, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Letters from an Astrophysicist. He hosts the hit radio and TV show StarTalk and Cosmos.

Tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson will go On-Sale Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You