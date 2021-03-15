American Theater Group Presents NEW WORKS/NEW VOICES Playwriting Event

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents American Theater Group's (ATG) New Works/New Voices playwriting performance, streaming Tuesday, March 30th at 7pm. This free event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theater festival, which provides free and discounted theater events for all ages from March through May.

New Works/New Voices is ATG's playwright mentorship program. Students work under the supervision of a professional playwright, writing short plays that professional actors then perform. On average, 8-15 student playwrights participate each year. This year, the following students from Ridge High School in Basking Ridge will have their original works performed, followed by a Q&A session: Juliette Auslander; Josie Dennis; Jamie Good; Joshua Gordon; Patrick Jotz; Elena Nicholson; Shruti Ram and Ryan Schon. For the fifth consecutive year, the group is being mentored by Resident Artist Jim Ligon, an actor, director, writer and educator, who has appeared on TV, film and regional theaters around the US. He serves as adjunct professor of theater at Montclair State University and has been a teaching artist in New Jersey and New York schools for over 25 years. The online event can be accessed via the following link: https://montclair.zoom.us/j/87683852212?pwd=WndQS3NSa29jcFgreFhTZEFpdG5pdz09 Password: 478797

"The American Theater Group is thrilled to once again participate in the Stages Festival," said Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "The Festival has brought unique theatrical experiences to thousands of New Jersey residents, including many students, for over 20 years. Our virtual format this year will allow our New Works/New Voices aspiring playwrights to reach an even larger audience."

The Stages Festival offers dozens of in-person and online performances, workshops, classes, and events at theaters, libraries, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theaters by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

To see a full schedule of events, please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.