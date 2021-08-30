American Theater Group Announces 2021-22 Season

The American Theater Group (ATG), Somerset County's newest professional theater company, proudly announces its 2021-22 season, as it begins its residence at the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater at the Fellowship Cultural Arts Center in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Opening the season will be the new musical The Evolution of (Henry) Mann, featuring music and lyrics by Drama Desk nominee Douglas J. Cohen (Children's Letters to God, The Opposite of Sex) and book and lyrics by Dan Elish (13: The Musical) based on his novel, Nine Wives. Directed by Jason Aguirre, the production will have its first preview on October 14, 2021 with opening night on October 16th and closing performance on October 24th.

The Evolution Of (Henry) Mann follows Henry Mann, a 30-something single New Yorker eager to settle down...or so he thinks. After receiving an invitation to his ex-fiancée's wedding, he embarks on a quest to find his perfect date. This musical comedy had its New York premiere in 2018, and is a fun and uplifting look at love in the 21st century.

Next will be The Right to be Forgotten, by Sharyn Rothstein (By the Water, USA Network's "Suits"), a powerful look at today's social media landscape. The drama explores how a young man's mistake at 17 haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to erase his indiscretion. First preview will be March 17, 2022 with a March 19th opening and final performance on March 27th. Rothstein's "A Good Farmer" was presented by ATG in 2018 to wide acclaim.

Rounding out the season will be All Over the Map, an autobiographical one-man show performed by Bill Bowers, a critically acclaimed entertainer who presents and teaches the art of physical storytelling throughout the world. He has spent over 30 years on the road performing in 25 countries, appearing on Broadway, in the White House....and in the finest grade school cafeterias. In All Over The Map, he shares stories and characters that stay with audiences long after lights up. Previews will begin June 9th, 2022 with a June 11th opening and final performance on June 19th.

"The American Theater Group is thrilled to resume live performances in our beautiful, state-of-the-art new home," said Jim Vagias, Producing Artistic Director of ATG. "Our new season offers diverse offerings with wide appeal, and we know audiences are as excited to watch as we are to perform."

"We strive to meet the demand for culture and entertainment in our Basking Ridge community. Our over 250 seat theater is stunning and intimate - there is not a bad seat in the house. Programming is varied to meet a variety of tastes including musical theater, operettas, and ballet as well as popular music. We are proud to bring professional entertainment from the American Theater Group and other performing arts groups not only to our residents but to the community at large," said Brian Lawrence, President & CEO of Fellowship Senior Living.

Ticket information and additional details can be found at https://fellowshipculturalarts.org/event/american-theater-group-presents-the-evolution-of-henry-mann/ or www.americantheatergroup.org or by calling 908-580-3892. Fellowship Cultural Arts Center is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. All patrons must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter the Mitchell and Ann Sieminski Theater, and masks must be worn.