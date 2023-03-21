Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will present its first college musical post pandemic. From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, "The Theory of Relativity" is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Sussex County Community College's production of "The Theory of Relativity" is directed by Professor Stephen Davis with music direction by Professor Mariann Cook and will be held at the college's Performing Arts Center located at One College Hill Road, Newton, NJ.

The musical runs Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. General admission is $20; $15 for seniors, students, and US military, and $10 for SCCC students with ID. For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231880®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsussex.simpletix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This 90-minute musical is a collection of songs, scenes, and monologues that come together to show the interconnected nature of humanity. These stories center around finding your identity and discovering your place in the world. The wide array of characters takes the audience on a journey through the wonders of human connection. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

The Theory of Relativity cast includes Chris Flatt of Hamburg; Colin O'Sullivan of Hopatcong; Dana Nigro of Stillwater; Tessa Gori of Sparta; Morgan Burke, Shannon Burke, Tyler Charters, Isabella Cruz, Blair Lanza, Samantha Wolujczyk of Vernon; Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive; Jake Jackson of Washington; and Anthony Guerra and Bailey Shay of Milford, PA. The production team includes stage manager Emma Muth of Sparta; assistant director Michelle Dester of Vernon; and Technical Consultant, Tye Palmer of Bushkill, PA.

On Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. a special free tour and session will take place prior to the performance of "The Theory of Relativity" for area high school students interested in learning about the Musical Theater Program at Sussex County Community College. Contact Professor Mariann Cook at mcook@sussex.edu if you wish to attend.

The Theory of Relativity is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTO. www.mtishows.com