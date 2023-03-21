Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY

The musical runs Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. 

Mar. 21, 2023  

Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College will present its first college musical post pandemic. From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, "The Theory of Relativity" is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Sussex County Community College's production of "The Theory of Relativity" is directed by Professor Stephen Davis with music direction by Professor Mariann Cook and will be held at the college's Performing Arts Center located at One College Hill Road, Newton, NJ.

The musical runs Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. General admission is $20; $15 for seniors, students, and US military, and $10 for SCCC students with ID. For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231880®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsussex.simpletix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This 90-minute musical is a collection of songs, scenes, and monologues that come together to show the interconnected nature of humanity. These stories center around finding your identity and discovering your place in the world. The wide array of characters takes the audience on a journey through the wonders of human connection. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members and actors alike are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

The Theory of Relativity cast includes Chris Flatt of Hamburg; Colin O'Sullivan of Hopatcong; Dana Nigro of Stillwater; Tessa Gori of Sparta; Morgan Burke, Shannon Burke, Tyler Charters, Isabella Cruz, Blair Lanza, Samantha Wolujczyk of Vernon; Aurelia Shanga of Mount Olive; Jake Jackson of Washington; and Anthony Guerra and Bailey Shay of Milford, PA. The production team includes stage manager Emma Muth of Sparta; assistant director Michelle Dester of Vernon; and Technical Consultant, Tye Palmer of Bushkill, PA.

On Friday, March 31, at 6 p.m. a special free tour and session will take place prior to the performance of "The Theory of Relativity" for area high school students interested in learning about the Musical Theater Program at Sussex County Community College. Contact Professor Mariann Cook at mcook@sussex.edu if you wish to attend.

The Theory of Relativity is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTO. www.mtishows.com




State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4State Theatre New Jersey Presents Best-Selling Author David Sedaris, April 4
March 20, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with David Sedaris on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:30pm. Sedaris will do a book signing after the show for all ticket holders. Tickets range from $29-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine FosterCentenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
March 20, 2023

Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURSDragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
March 20, 2023

Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This WeekNettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
March 20, 2023

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
share