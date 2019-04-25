All-Female Comedy Festival Sells Out In Rahway

An all female stand-up comedy festival premiered in Rahway, New Jersey, to a sold-out audience; with a bold message that "females are funnier". The Cracking Up In Rahway All-Female Comedy Festival debuted on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Tabula Rasa Gallery & Event Space, 1645 Irving Street, Rahway, New Jersey 07065. The festival featured a diverse line-up of female comedians, from New Jersey. This event marked the 3-year anniversary of the Cracking Up In Rahway series of comedy showcases.

Over the past 3 years, Just Be You Performing Arts has produced Cracking Up In Rahway with a deliberate mission to give aspiring female comedians a fun and supportive platform to showcase their talent. And, to produce classy comedy shows. The show's consistently sell-out; and attract a diverse audience, of various generations and demographics. Their sold-out comedy festival, received rave reviews; and proved that an all-female comedy show can sell tickets.

The audience enjoyed non-stop laughter from bold and outspoken female stand-up comedians from New Jersey: Jax Dell'Osso, Shari Linick, Deana Kobe, Big Momma, and Tania Lewis. New York City comedian, Lauren LoGuidice, cracked up the audience with her Melania Trump impersonation. The event was more than just a showcase of these talented women, but a new movement, created by the executive producer, Mahogany Reynolds, the Founder and Executive Director of Just Be You Performing Arts.

"When this festival, despite the naysayers, sold-out several days before the event, I knew we were on the right track. Women in comedy still do not have a level playing field. It is my intention to change that by producing fabulous comedy events were the female comedian can shine. While at the same time, keeping the door open to male comics as well. There's room on the stage for everyone," said Reynolds.

As a continuation of Just Be You Performing Arts' reputation of supporting the senior community, Reynolds' offered a deep discount for seniors, ages 60 years-old and up. One senior couple in particular, drove all the way from Northern, New Jersey near the Poconos, to attend the festival. After the festival, they shared their feedback on the event.

"We want to say, how kind Mahogany was to answer all of our emails efficiently! I also want to say, thank you so much for allowing seniors to have a good discount. This was a wonderful, wonderful evening. It was worth the 80 miles we drove!" said Mr. & Mrs. Jo Kobus.

While the festival was primarily geared towards female comedians, Reynolds was sure to not leave the men out. She invited stand-up comedian, Pierre Vega, who debuted in her show in July 2018, to be the festival's special guest.

"I believe an all-female comedy showcase promotes diversity and shows that female comedians and male comedians can equally do their thing on stage and put smiles on comedy lovers faces. I've performed for a Just Be You Performing Arts comedy showcase in the past and this production team puts on a great and fun show. I had a blast working with Mahogany and all the other comics on that line-up," said Vega.

The event opened with a live performance by New York City indie pop group, MayaJean, who performed original songs, acoustic style. MayaJean originally reached out to Reynolds to be a vendor at the festival for their line of bath salts. But, when Reynolds discovered they were also a band, she invited them to perform.

"As artists, we're deeply dedicated to supporting feminist movements and issues of women's empowerment. When we came across such a lively festival championing women in the arts, we knew we had to be a part of it! It was so great to be invited into a community of strong, talented women! We take songwriting seriously and always strive to convey messages of strength and hope to women through our lyrics," said MayaJean, who performed two selections "Widow's Song" and "Road to Sol".

Following MayaJean's performance, the audience watched a dazzling fashion show, hosted by Anyae's Intimate Apparel, owned by Sherry Hurtado, a New Jersey small business owner. The audience also enjoyed the pop-up shops by local vendors who offered a variety of products.





