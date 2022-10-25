Algonquin Arts Theatre Performers From MAN OF LA MANCHA Visits Sunnyside Manor For a Presentation

Live music and theater is back at Sunnyside Manor with a visit from the performers from Algonquin Arts Theatre's latest production, Man of La Mancha. This week, select cast members visited the stage at Sunnyside for a one-night presentation of classic songs and stories from Broadway.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Algonquin back at Sunnyside Manor. We've had a long partnership with the theater and really missed their performances. The residents and staff enjoyed watching the cast of Man of La Mancha and mingling with them afterwards. We are lucky to live so close to such a fabulous performing arts venue," says MaryEllen Keane, Co-Owner of Sunnyside Manor.

Pre-pandemic, Sunnyside Manor hosted various professional presentations with the performers from Algonquin Arts productions, like Mamma Mia and Annie. Residents got the chance to meet the artists, enjoy songs and a synopsis of the show, as well as refreshments afterwards in the Sunnyside Great Room.

"Many of our residents are music and theater fans who visited Broadway and many of the professional theaters in New Jersey regularly. It's a true treat for them to be able to relive that feeling of excitement that comes from live singing performances. It's not only uplifting and a highlight of the week, but it creates a great outlet for socialization," says John F. Keane, Jr., Co-Owner of Sunnyside Manor.

Sunnyside Manor plans to continue the season of "Sunnyside Stage" through their partnership with Algonquin Arts Theatre bringing live, professional musical performances to their community.