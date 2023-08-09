Adelphi Orchestra Unveils 2023-24 Concert Season: Celebrating 70 Years Of Musical Excellence

The Adelphi Orchestra, Bergen County's only professional orchestra, led by Conductor Kyunghun Kim, proudly announces its 70th anniversary concert season. With six diverse and captivating concert offerings, this season promises to be an exhilarating journey into the world of classical music.

Highlighting timeless classics, undiscovered gems, and vibrant young soloists, our season welcomes classical music enthusiasts, families, and children. With a diverse repertoire, we promise captivating and unforgettable experiences for all.

2023-2024 Season Highlights:

The Viennese Masters

Nov 4, 2023, 2pm | Broadway Presbyterian Church

Nov 5, 2023, 2pm | Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

Featuring: Mozart: Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio Beethoven: Concerto for Violin in D major | Nathan Meltzer (Violin) Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D major, "London"



Musical Nomads

March 8, 2024, 7:30pm | Fair Lawn Community Theater

March 9, 2024, 2pm | Broadway Presbyterian Church

Highlights: Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite Ravel: Tzigane, Op. 4 | Ella Eom (Violin) Schumann: Symphony No. 3 "Rhenish"



Complexity & Simplicity

May 11, 2024, 2pm | Broadway Presbyterian Church

May 12, 2024, 2pm | Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

Featuring: Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Mozart: Concerto for Violin No. 3 in G major | Esther Youjeong Yang (Violin) Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major



Audience members are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee the best seat selection. Season subscriptions with discounted tickets and individual performance seats are now available. Reserve your seats for the remarkable 2023-2024 season at https://adelphiorchestra.org.

The performances at the Fair Lawn Community Theater are made possible in part by a generous grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and cosponsored by the borough of Fair Lawn.

Ticket Details:

General Admission: $30; Seniors: $25 Students: $10

Advanced Tickets available at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org

Support the Adelphi Orchestra: Become a Patron, Program Book Advertiser, or Sponsor by visiting https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aosupport

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra renowned for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. Over the past 20 years, the orchestra has hosted the Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts, supporting young talent throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra regularly presents concerts featuring accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. A finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division for six years, the Adelphi Orchestra is a proud member of Opera America. Standing as one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and an integral part of the state's cultural community.