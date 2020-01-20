Adelphi Orchestra To Launch PROJECT 19 This Month

The Adelphi Orchestra will celebrate New Jersey's centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment by building on its expanding tradition and implicit mission of recognizing the merit and excellence of women composers and musicians with PROJECT 19.

Adelphi Orchestra's PROJECT 19 initiative begins with January's performance of Elfrida Andrée's beautiful and rarely performed quintet for Piano and Strings in E Minor. Elfrida Andrée's composition will be performed by Sylvia Rubin (Violin), Claire Kapilow (Violin), Suji Kim (Cello) and Sojung Lee (Piano) and take place in concert, "Music for a Sunday Afternoon" presented in two locations, Sunday January 26 at the Teaneck Public Library, 840 Teaneck Road, Teaneck New Jersey and on Sunday February 2 at 2PM - 4PM at the Mahwah Public Library, 100 Ridge Road, Mahwah, New Jersey. Both concerts are free to the public.

Swedish musician Elfrida Andrée's composition is a significant choice because the composer, her career and her composition represent Elfrida's intentional work as a musician to bring to attention the plight of woment and underscore the artificial barriers and misconceptions that did not allow the advancement of women. In a letter to her father, Elfrida wrote "How many times have I not felt resentment when it has been written or said, and truthfully so, that no female names can be mentioned where serious musical composition is concerned. No small songs shall be the first of me to be seen, for songs, indeed beautiful songs, there are many of my kin who write. Chamber music works, now that is the beginning I wish for. It would be easier to tear a piece from the rock than to tear away from me my ideal idea: the elevation of womankind!"

During her lifetime Elfrida Andrée composed over 135 works. By the age of 24, Elfrida Andrée composed a piano quintet which raised her to the élite among Swedish composers, a stratum which was wholly a men's preserve. Two years later, in 1867, she became organist of Gothenburg Cathedral, the first woman in Europe to hold such an appointment. Her first symphony was performed in Stockholm in 1869, and two years later she herself conducted an orchestra in Gothenburg. It was at about this time that, influenced by the English philosopher John Stuart Mill, she formulated her motto: 'the elevation of womankind'. Pioneering achievements followed in rapid succession, and it was a long and unusual life that ended in 1929. This was the 'emancipation epoch'. At her birth in 1841, women had practically no rights. By 1929, the year of her death, their financial and legal position had been radically changed, a wider range of employment was open to them and they now had the vote.

Throughout 2020 the Adelphi Orchestra PROJECT 19 will feature special concert repertoire and soloists, as well as highlight the contributions of the women members of the Adelphi Orchestra. Recognition will be denoted by the numeral 19 logo alongside the featured compositions and performers at upcoming Adelphi Orchestra 2020 Season Concerts and will be present by the names of female contestants, finalists and winners of the annual AO Young Artist Concerts.

Currently nominated for Favorite Symphony Orchestra in Discovery Jersey Arts 2020 People's Choice Award, the Adelphi Orchestra has played an integral role in the cultural life of New Jersey for the past 66 years. Programming for the Adelphi Orchestra has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and a generous grant from the Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation. Visit Adelphiorchestra.org for more information.





