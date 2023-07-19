Acclaimed Spanish Recording Artist Vanesa Martín Comes To NJPAC, November 11

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes acclaimed Spanish recording artist Vanesa Martín to Newark on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.



Spanish singer and songwriter Vanesa Martín will perform her hits from her latest albums and offer some of the best-known music of her beginnings. During her career, Martín has been able to collaborate with other renowned artists such as Kany García, Alejandro Sanz, Miguel Bosé, Joaquín Sabina, etc. Her music has made her one of the most famous female singers of the past years in Spain and Latin America.



Vanesa Martín is unique as she puts the poetry in pop music. This singer-songwriter perform songs from her mesmerizing new album, Placeres y pecados, along with all your favorite hits. She deeply felt lyrics encompass the full spectrum of human experience, never shying away from darkness and light, joy and pain: Experience Vanesa's magnetic stage presence and rich vocals in this intimate live performance.



Hailing from Málaga, Spain, Vanesa Martín is a Spanish singer/songwriter with a youthful pop/rock style who made her solo debut in 2006 with the album Agua, released in association with EMI, and the breakout single Aún No Te Has Ido. Though reasonably successful critically, Agua wasn't a big seller, and Martín switched labels for her second album, 2009's Trampas. Released through Warner Music, Trampas peaked at number 25 on the Spanish albums chart and spawned the lead single Caprichoso. Martín's third album, 2012's Cuestión de Piel, continued her steady climb up the ranks of mainstream Spanish pop with 12 new romantic, confessional songs.



Tickets to see Vanesa Martín go on sale Friday, July 21st at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.