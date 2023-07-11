ASSASSINS Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

Assassins combines Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, Assasins bends the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller-coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

Assassins will be presented from July 14 through July 30, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

No stranger to the MMT stage, Molly Logan returns to direct the production. The cast is led by Kyle Binkley as John Wilkes Booth and Patrick Lavery as Lee Harvey Oswald with Lauren Brader, Rhett Commodaro, Seth Epstein, Michael Gearty, Stephen Hoppe, Jason Kohn, Tristan Takacs, Morgan Tarrant, Jenna Parrilla Alvino, Nicholas Kianka, Roger Madding, Alison McMullen, and Bill Weir.

Come join us at Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ for Assassins from July 14 - 30! Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. It's never too late to subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid through December 2023.

In addition to the mainstage productions, shows for young audiences are offered throughout the year! Little Red Riding Hood opens this week with performances July 14, 15, 21 & 22, followed by Disney's The Lion King Kids taking the stage July 28, 29 and August 4 & 5. Young Audience tickets are just $10 and showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179