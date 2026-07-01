ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? to Make Community Theater Debut at Navesink Library
Performances will run Fridays & Saturdays, July 31-August 8.
Magnolia Productions, a female-run theater company based in Monmouth County, is making history. The group will be the first community theater to produce Emily Breeze's off-Broadway hit “Are the Bennet Girls OK?” The show enjoyed critical and audience acclaim when it premiered in the city in 2025. Magnolia Productions now steers it into The Theater at The Navesink Library in Atlantic Highlands.
ATBGO is a modern retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with some twists. While the action still takes place in 1812 the sisters use modern language and (some) modern sensibilities to navigate the complex world of finding a match and securing a future. Magnolia is touting this production as “Not your grandmother's Jane Austen”.
Performances run Fridays & Saturdays, July 31-August 8 at 7:30 pm, with Saturday matinees August 1 & 8 at 2pm. This production, directed by Anne Kaufman of Middletown, features a cast of local high school students and veteran New York actors.
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Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
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Center Stage Productions presents The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler
Over The Moon Art Studios (7/02-7/03)
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Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
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Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
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What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
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Little Johnny Rivero & His Giants: Tribute to Our Legends of Jazz & Latin Jazz
Morris Museum (8/01-8/01)
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Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11)
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Center Stage Productions presents The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler at Asbury Park, NJ
Over The Moon Art Studios (7/02-7/02)
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Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
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Orpheus Chamber Players: Nocturnal Serenade
Morris Museum (7/25-7/25)