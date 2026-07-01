ARE THE BENNET GIRLS OK? to Make Community Theater Debut at Navesink Library

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Magnolia Productions, a female-run theater company based in Monmouth County, is making history. The group will be the first community theater to produce Emily Breeze's off-Broadway hit “Are the Bennet Girls OK?” The show enjoyed critical and audience acclaim when it premiered in the city in 2025. Magnolia Productions now steers it into The Theater at The Navesink Library in Atlantic Highlands.

ATBGO is a modern retelling of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice with some twists. While the action still takes place in 1812 the sisters use modern language and (some) modern sensibilities to navigate the complex world of finding a match and securing a future. Magnolia is touting this production as “Not your grandmother's Jane Austen”.

Performances run Fridays & Saturdays, July 31-August 8 at 7:30 pm, with Saturday matinees August 1 & 8 at 2pm. This production, directed by Anne Kaufman of Middletown, features a cast of local high school students and veteran New York actors.

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