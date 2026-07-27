AN AMERICAN TAPESTRY Concert to Mark 250th Anniversary at Ocean Grove

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Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will present the next musical event in their Ocean Grove 2026 Concert Series: An American Tapestry! Maestro Jason Tramm leads the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra, joined by the Great Auditorium Choir and special guest artists, in a program that weaves together the sounds of America's symphonic heritage. Highlights include Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue, stirring selections by Bernstein and Copland, and beloved patriotic hymns that have echoed through generations. Under the glorious arches of Ocean Grove's historic seaside hall, this unforgettable evening honors 250 years of hope, freedom, and the diverse voices that continue to define the American story - in harmony, color, and song.

The MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jason Tramm, frequently performing works spanning musical genres. They have performed in 5 states, including illustrious venues like Carnegie Hall and NJPAC. MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to be the orchestra in residence for the 2026 season of the Great Auditorium, including at last weekend's Celebration of the Silver Screen concert.

Our performance will take place on Saturday, August 1 at 7pm in the Great Auditorium. Tickets are free of charge, and more information can be found at oceangrove.org/tapestry or by clicking here.

The final performance of our concert season is our Sacred Masterworks Concert on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm, featuring Mozart's Requiem and Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass.

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