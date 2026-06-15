ALL SHOOK UP to Open at Middlesex County's Plays-in-the-Park in Edison

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Middlesex County's Plays-in-the-Park production of All Shook Up is set to open this Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The production runs through June 27, 2026, every night at 8:00 pm, with no Sunday performance. All performances will be held on the open-air stage at the Stephen J. Capestro Theatre in Edison's Roosevelt Park.

Set in 1955 and loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up begins when a guitar-playing roustabout rides into a square little town and changes everything and everyone he meets. Featuring mega hits from the beloved Elvis Presley catalog, this musical fantasy will have audiences jumping out of their blue suede shoes with such classics as 'Heartbreak Hotel,' 'Hound Dog,' 'Jailhouse Rock,' and 'Don't Be Cruel.' All Shook Up is more than just a musical-it's a vibrant, joyous celebration of the power of love, the power of music, and the power of community.

Leading the cast are Shannen Doyle as Natalie and Dakota Krouse as Chad, with Billy Cardone as Jim, Tenin Terrell as Sylvia, McKaela Maye as Lorraine, Justin Brown as Dennis, Jackie Nuzzo as Miss Sandra, Cindy Chait as Mayor Matilda Hyde, James Coleman as Dean, Dave DeSio as Sheriff Earl, and Bob Nutter as the Warden. The Townspeople are being played by Juliana Martino, Shamar Thomas, Jada Dawson, Dominic Crisonino, Sabrina Acosta-Lopez, Jude Napolitano, Tamaya Reaves-Brown, Lucas Branquinho, Natalie Pace, Roberto Jimenez, Cassie Espinoza, Alex Foreman, Catey Goodwin, Letrell Gopaul, Sarah Gwiazda, and Mason Horne.

All Shook Up is directed by Margaret Davis, with musical direction by Mark Baron, and choreography by Michele Mossay. The production features set design by Mike D'Arcy, lighting design by Joe DiNardo, sound design by Chris Cichon, costume design by Luciana Mallozzi, and wig design by Alyson Pemoulié Halter.

Tickets are sold on-site at the box office on the day of the performance, with the box office opening at 5:30 pm. For more information about All Shook Up and the full 2026 season at Plays-in-the-Park, please visit playsinthepark.com or call 732-548-2884.

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