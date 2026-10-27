ALAS AND ALACK IN ALASKA and A CIGARETTE WITH SANTA Set for The Theater Project Reading Series

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Two short plays, Jonathan Samarro’s Alas and Alack in Alaska and Joseph Vitale’s A Cigarette with Santa, are the next featured works in The Theater Project’s 2026 New Play Readings series, scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Cranford Community Center’s 110-seat theater. Admission is free, with no registration required.

In Alas and Alack in Alaska, 12-year-old Squirm runs away from her persecutors in school and sets out to find the mother she doesn’t really remember. Maybe Mommy lives in Alaska. Or maybe she lives in Squirm’s head.

In A Cigarette with Santa, a burned-out department-store St. Nick meets a cheery elf, who won’t let him throw in the towel. What could possibly happen? Perhaps a Christmas miracle. Both readings are directed by Thomas Copeland.

Samarro is the author of short plays that have won prizes and seen multiple productions, including The Darkness Between Dreams. He holds an MFA in playwrighting from Columbia University and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

Vitale has written many full-length and one-act plays that have been staged in New Jersey, New York, and around the country. He received the 2026 Playwrights First Award for The Debate. His last full-length play for The Theater Project was The Interpreter (2024). Large-print scripts for both plays and programs will be available with advance request.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 17 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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