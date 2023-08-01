A Tribute to the Music of James Taylor and Carole King Comes to Axelrod Performing Arts Center

The performance is at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 3.

Take a trip back to the ‘70s when Troubadours, a tribute to the music of James Taylor and Carole King, comes to the Axelrod Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 3. Deb De Lucca and Sam Hyman provide an enchanting evening celebrating the music of these beloved performers.  

The concert consists of two bands joining together for an unforgettable performance: Home Again - A Tribute to the Music of Carole King and Steamroller - The Music of James Taylor. Home Again is comprised of professional musicians who have been working together for over 30 years, dedicated to preserving Carole King’s legacy and starring Deb De Lucca on piano and lead vocals. 

 

Hyman’s shows have been called “a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor.” His uncanny resemblance to the artist, combined with his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles, leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself. 

De Lucca, joined by her band of seasoned musicians, takes the audience on a journey through King’s expansive repertoire. Her performance is true celebration of Carole King's anthology and captures the "Beautiful" spirit of a unique time in music history. 

“I am so happy to be paying a tribute to one of my first and most cherished musical memories, Carole King!” she said.  

 

De Lucca added that while she was growing up, King’s album “Tapestry” was a constant on the family’s turntable. 

 

“I have always gone back to Carole's repertoire over and over, year after year, as the songs never lose their impact, nor do they ever age!" she said. 

 

Tickets are $38-58. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park (Monmouth County) with plenty of free parking. For more information, call 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visit Click Here




