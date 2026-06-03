Pushcart Players Receives Pine Tree Foundation of New York Grant for 2026-27 Season

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Pushcart Players, the renowned touring theater for young audiences commencing its 52nd year, has received a generous grant from Pine Tree Foundation of New York to support the programs and services of the 2026-27 Season.

Pushcart's repertoire includes six mainstage productions of curriculum centered musical theater pieces for family audiences that will tour to schools and theaters nationwide. A robust theater education series offers residencies, workshops, and out-of-school programming for young learners in classroom and camp settings. Prevailing throughout the season is Pushcart's ongoing Outreach Initiative, which strives to make programming accessible to under resourced communities, particularly within New Jersey.

“Voices of Democracy and Social Justice” is the focus of the 2026-27 Outreach Initiative, centered on the productions A More Perfect Union (a spirited folk musical about the causes and events leading to the creation of the U.S. Constitution) and Lift Every Voice (a multi-media play with music about ordinary people doing extraordinary things during America's Civil Rights Movement). Utilizing theater as a tool for education, reflection, and discussion, the initiative aims to ensure these historically and socially relevant productions reach students and residents across economic and demographic lines.

“We're exceptionally grateful that Pine Tree and Pushcart objectives so beautifully coincide,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director. “It's a fit that could not be more appropriate as we seek to expand the depth and scope of our work in the social justice space. The Initiative theme is also very timely, as the United States celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding.”

Pine Tree Foundation of New York was established in 2002 as a private independent foundation with philanthropic priorities of serving children and youth, economically disadvantaged people, students & academics, as well as education, volunteerism & grant making, and human services. While the Foundation's arts and culture field of interest is the subject of its support for Pushcart Players, the Foundation also supports archives and special collections, communication media, libraries, publishing, and university level learning.

Pushcart Players' upcoming season mainstage productions also include:

Cuentos del Arbol (folklore celebrating Hispanic culture brought to life in Spanish and English)

A Season of Miracles (captivating stories celebrating Chanukah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas)

Outta' This World: The Adventures of Kalien the Alien (a rock musical for children promoting kindness, respect, and empathy)

Stone Soup…and other stories (a well-seasoned blend of stories from around the world)

Pushcart Players is the award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts education for children. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. A social-profit organization founded in 1974, Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters throughout the country. The company has traveled more than 6.5 million miles nationally and abroad, from the nation's White House to the rural red schoolhouse.

Pushcart addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, and values clarification for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors' Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments, and other supplemental materials, and adapt to any location with innovative scenery, lighting and sound systems.

For further information on the 2026-27 Season or any Pushcart Players program, call their Verona based office at 973-857-1115, email the company at information@pushcartplayers.org, or visit the website: pushcartplayers.org.

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