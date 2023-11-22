A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, November 24

This adaptation of Dickens' most well-known story proved its staying power and is now a beloved holiday tradition at MMT.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

A Christmas Carol Opening at Music Mountain Theatre, Friday November 24th will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run.

Get in the holiday spirit with the literary classic transformed into a musical spectacle, A Christmas Carol, based on the tale by Charles Dickens. This adaptation of Dickens' most well-known story proved its staying power and is now a beloved holiday tradition at MMT, delighting audiences for thirteen consecutive years!

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than happiness, but on Christmas Eve, he is forced to face his selfish ways when three spirits lead him through his past, present, and future. A Christmas Carol features music by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Newsies) and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once on This Island, Anastasia).

MMT's production of A Christmas Carol consists of an outstanding cast of 75, and features David Whiteman as Ebenezer Scrooge, Louis Palena as Bob Cratchit, Jill Gibilisco as the Ghost of Christmas Past, David McCloughan, Jr. as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Allison McMullen and Dorothy Bach as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Alex Klein as Jacob Marley, and Sam Chase as Tiny Tim.

For a special treat at the matinee performance on December 9th, MMT host an ugly sweater contest and audience members are encouraged to wear their best! Voting will take place during intermission and a winner will be chosen by applause and receive a trophy, and also have the option to be featured on the theatre's social media platforms.

A Christmas Carol will run on the MMT stage from November 24th-December 10th, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more.

Learn more and reserve your seats: Click Here.




